Gallatin senior Aeden DeGraw earned the two highest finishes for local swimmers Saturday on the second day of the Class AA meet in Great Falls.
DeGraw placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 2.23 seconds, and he paired that with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.21 seconds.
“He was amazing today and (Friday in the prelim races),” Gallatin and Bozeman head coach Siobhan Gilmartin said.
DeGraw’s efforts helped lead the Raptors boys team to a fifth-place finish. They amassed 117 team points, just one behind Billings West in fourth place. Missoula Sentinel (207), Kalispell Glacier (177) and Great Falls (141) occupied the top three spots, where Gallatin had been aiming all season.
“Of course that stings a little bit, but we were ninth last year and it’s the second year of our program, so we have a lot to be really proud of,” Gilmartin said.
Gallatin’s Paul Nave was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.98) and seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:13.51). Cole Dyk was eighth in the 100 butterfly (58.43) and ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:57.89). Alex Clapper placed 10th in the 200 IM (2:23.19) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.17). Kyle Kirkwood finished 11th in the 200 IM (2:29.07).
Gallatin’s three boys relay teams also all beat Bozeman’s. In the 200 freestyle relay, the Raptors were fourth in 1:39.70 and the Hawks were fifth in 1:40.23. In the 200 medley relay, Gallatin was sixth in 1:48.07 while Bozeman was 12th in 2:03.84. And in the 400 freestyle relay, Gallatin placed fifth in 3:32.97, and Bozeman was sixth in 3:38.78.
“I had multiple AA coaches come up to me at the meet and say, ‘It’s hard to believe this is just year two of that program. Those boys, they’re going to be someone to watch out for,’” Gilmartin said. “It’s cool when you’re so proud of them, but when other people see what you see it’s really validating of all that hard work they’ve put into both growing the team and working hard to make it the best it can be.”
Bozeman’s boys placed seventh among Class AA with 81 team points, and Bozeman’s girls finished in ninth place with 72. Great Falls won the girls Class AA title with 203 points.
On the boys side, B Boyer placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.50 and sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.99. Bo Dietrich finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (52.46) and 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.97). Eli Stevens placed ninth in both the 200 IM (2:20.65) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.57). Parks Inlow was 12th in the 200 IM (2:29.60), and Ajax Geddes was 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:09.81).
For Bozeman’s girls, Annika Lawrence was fifth in the 100 freestyle (56.46) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.23).
“She swam insanely fast,” Gilmartin said. “I’m so proud of her.”
Analise Belasco was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:49.38), and Ella Dietrich was 10th in the 50 freestyle (26.97). Brynn King placed seventh in the 100 freestyle (57.33) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:26.62). And Corina Amundson was ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:50.55) and 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:12.03).
Bozeman’s girls 400 freestyle relay team placed fifth in 3:55.19, and the 200 freestyle relay team placed eighth in 1:49.26.
“Every swimmer we had showed up,” Gilmartin said of Bozeman’s boys and girls teams.
Belgrade’s boys team finished with 23 points. Kody Jensen placed eighth in the 50 freestyle (24:04) and 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:04.00). Troy Kendall was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.22) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (24.18). Belgrade’s boys 400 relay team placed 11th in 4:38.40.
Belgrade’s girls team had six points thanks to Brianne Flikkema, who placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.12) and 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:07.73).