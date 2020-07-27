The Montana High School Association is preparing to hold fall sports on schedule.
“Along with the National Federation of High School Associations,” a memo to athletic administrators around the state said, “the MHSA Executive Board believes the resumption of sports and other activities is crucial to the growth, development, and mental and emotional wellness of our Montana youth.”
The MHSA laid out tiers which would dictate how activities are played. All fall sports practices will begin on scheduled dates, part of Tier 1. That means games will be played as scheduled as of now, but the MHSA established other tiers related to contingency plans.
In Tier 2, a delayed start or interruption would cause nonconference games to be canceled.
In Tier 3, a delayed start or interruption for a longer period of time would additionally cause conference seasons to be shortened.
In Tier 4, a start with a midseason interruption would affect postseason formats including dates and possibile sites depending on virus breakouts.
In Tier 5, a long interruption could still result in some games or only a postseason would happen with possible round-robin play.
The guidelines released Monday laid out extensive precautions and recommendations for each sport. That included “general requirements/considerations” that applied to nearly all activities.
The MHSA said workouts and practices should be limited to smaller groups of the same participants to limit possible overall exposure.
Players, coaches and administration should wash/sanitize their hands as often as possible.
Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained whenever possible.
Participants must use their own beverage container, and hydration practices must be handled safely. Timeouts can be extended to two minutes for safe hydration, but social distancing rules must be followed.
Cloth facial coverings are allowed and must be worn according to Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive. They must be a single solid color and unadorned. Gloves are also allowed.
Equipment like soccer balls or footballs must be cleaned and sanitized throughout an event as recommended by the ball manufacturer.
Pregame and postgame ceremonies like ceremonial shaking hands with opponents is not allowed. Non-essential personnel on the field/player surface area must be limited.
Out-of-state competitions are not allowed unless approved by MHSA executive director Mark Beckman.
The guidelines also added the families of participants will be “very important.” The MHSA asks them to make sure everyone in a household is free from illness before allowing them to participate in activities.
The MHSA added fan attendance at events is dependent on the host school and local health department guidelines and restrictions. Schools may have to submit a plan for fan attendance and could print “at your own risk” statements on tickets for contests.
In Gallatin County, fans have been allowed to attend American Legion baseball games with some guidelines.
Each sport also has individual regulations. For example, golf players will compete in groups from their own school and team boxes during football games will be extended on both sides of the field to the 10-yard lines for more social-distancing space.
Officials will be allowed to use air horns and electronic whistles. They are asked to take their own temperatures the morning of and immediately before contests and to stay at home if they experience any coronavirus symptoms.
The MHSA believes its requirements and guidelines can make participation safe to play. The plans were made after consultation with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and state and local health departments and other state activity associations. The MHSA also made clear it must abide by directives from Bullock and local health departments.
“We believe that the safety and well-being of our student activity participants is paramount,” the memo said. “These requirements, both general and activity specific, attempt to reduce the possibility of transmission of coronavirus for our student activity participants and for coaches, officials and fans of MHSA activities.”
