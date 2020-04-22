When Gov. Steve Bullock announced schools around the state would only be allowed to open May 7, the Montana High School Association’s decision on spring sports became clear.
According to MHSA archives, boys track and field last did not have a season in 1945. Otherwise, every girls track and field, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf and softball season has been held since each sport was sanctioned.
“The health and safety is the most important part. … There’s no doubt about it,” MHSA executive director Mark Beckman told the Chronicle. “That was paramount. That’s the No. 1 thing is the safety of our participants.”
Beckman said even early May would’ve been a tricky time to begin activities with a limited window between then and when schools hold graduations. Bullock added individual counties, cities and school districts could establish their own timelines for return, further complicating any hope of sanctioned activities across the state.
“I’ve never had to go through anything like this,” Beckman said. “I’ve never had to go through anything like what the kids are going through, all this upheaval in their lives. Whether it’s in their academic world or their athletic world or their world in general, and now a total cancellation of a spring season, it’s a difficult time for many.”
Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator pointed out that Bozeman High has about 2,200 students. Therefore, practicing social distancing to keep students safe would be challenging with classes in session.
“I feel bad for the kids,” Ator said. “All along, I’ve been worried about how we were going to be able to come back.”
Beckman noted he’s heard strong opinions, both that the MHSA was correct in cancelling activities for the sake of safety and that time still remained to fit in a season.
Ator said Bozeman’s coaches have been understanding yet sympathetic for their athletes. He didn’t know what to tell those coaches other than that he was sorry they had to deal with these circumstances.
“We’re in the twilight zone,” Ator said. “This is the strangest year we’ve ever been a part of. They just happen to be coaching in it.”
He brought up that this was the last year Bozeman’s spring teams had together before participants split up between Bozeman High and Gallatin High next school year, which he said was “a little bit of an extra bummer” that the Hawks couldn’t compete.
While Pederson felt some sense of closure after the MHSA announced its decision, he was especially disappointed for Bozeman’s seniors.
“Any sort of feeling they’ve got will trump mine by thousands of times,” he said. “It’s tough to even put ourselves in their shoes and have everything dashed and taken away from them. Their senior year should be their most memorable year.
“It’s tough to even say what they might be feeling. My heart goes out to them. I just feel so bad.”
The MHSA had explored several possibilities about a possible return. Beckman said each sport would’ve looked different.
For example, tennis and softball programs likely would’ve held jamborees with several teams coming together to fit in several competitions in a short amount of time. Track and field would’ve required qualifying standards with a few regional meets going into divisionals.
“Now it’s moot,” Ator said. “It just doesn’t matter.”
Pederson said on Twitter earlier this week he was trying to hold a virtual meet with individual athletes measuring and timing their own events at home. But he quickly found out the MHSA advised against it. This was simply more deflating for a coach who had high hopes for his program.
After the Bozeman girls track team won the Class AA meet last year, Pederson believed a repeat was possible and that Bozeman’s boys could’ve earned a top-three spot. Bozeman girls tennis was coming off an eighth straight state title after Maicy McCarty won the girls singles championship. Belgrade softball was set to compete at the Class AA level after winning three straight Class A titles. Manhattan Christian’s Caidin Hill won the boys Class C golf title last year as both the Eagles’ boys and girls teams were seeking to defend their 2019 championships.
“Just taking away those opportunities for individual state championships is really tough,” Pederson said.
MHSA officials have considered options for the fall season. Ator said the fall schedules for Bozeman schools were nearly complete. However, he added summer activities like practices, team camps and tournaments — events the MHSA usually gives freedom to schools and coaches for — might have to be altered.
Ator is hoping for “a good, clean start” to sports in the fall without postponements or cancelations.
“It’s difficult because there’s been nothing like this, and hopefully there will never be anything like it again,” Beckman said. “I hope we can get back to some sort of normalcy sometime soon.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.