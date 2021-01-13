HELENA — The Montana High School Association will “continue to evaluate winter activities as they progress” and will announce postseason formats later this month, the organization affirmed in a press release issued Wednesday morning. The announcement comes in the wake of the MHSA’s executive board meeting conducted Monday. The organization has been monitoring the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Montana. The winter seasons started a month late and postseason-tournament formats will be altered, the MHSA announced in November. Pertaining to COVID-19, the MHSA did approve an amendment related to violations of the mask requirement for coaches and substitutes. According to the release, after a report of a violation is verified, a school will be fined and reprimanded. Subsequent violations will result in the suspension of a program “until corrective action is taken.”
In other final action Monday, the board:
• Approved placements and realignment for 6-Man and 8-Man football and OK’d the reclassification of Great Falls Central from Class B to Class C.
• Approved Class C golf realignment.
• Approved aligning East Helena to Southwest A.
The board also approved other actions with two-week notice:
• Realigning Class B.
• Assigning Lockwood to Eastern A for soccer.
• Placing Simms’ boys and girls tennis into Northwest B-C.
• A fee increase for officials and the postseason hiring of basketball officials.
Colton Pool