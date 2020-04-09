After glancing outside, with 65-degree temperatures, the sun out and no wind, Mark Ator wished he was at a high school sporting event.
“Today is a day when you miss track, softball or tennis,” the Bozeman School District activities director said. “There’s just no question about it.”
The MHSA also concluded that if in-person instruction does not resume by May 4, spring activities will be canceled.
“These are extremely difficult decisions, especially when we understand that our priority of course is safety,” MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said. “But we understand spring activities are very important.”
The MHSA board, with guidance from state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, considered a variety of options. That included deciding to cancel immediately.
Ator said some school officials have advocated for spring sports to be pushed to June in the past because of the weather, and Beckman noted that was considered. However, Ator also pointed out some schools finish the year in mid-May, and Beckman said the MHSA wanted school to be in session before activities resumed.
Beckman added he didn’t want activities to interfere with summer activities. The MHSA board was concerned about the logistics of personnel like bus drivers and about the interest of upperclassmen who graduated continuing to participate.
Thus, MHSA leaders decided to keep the possibility of a “very condensed season” within the realm of the normal timeframe, Beckman said. The first state tennis tournaments were slated to begin on May 14, state softball tournaments were set to commence on May 21 and state track and field meets were scheduled to start a day after that.
Beckman was unsure of the possibility of any competition happening.
“No one knows. It’s hard to even guesstimate on those sorts of things,” Beckman said. “We would have to see a drop in the (coronavirus) rates and see things get a lot better. But there’s always hope.”
If spring sports continue by May 4, Ator said the Class AA ADs would meet immediately and decide on the format and scheduling for the rest of the season. He figured they would need just 24 hours to formulate a plan.
Bozeman head tennis coach Clayton Harris was disappointed to hear about the MHSA’s postponements, but he wasn’t surprised after Bullock’s decision.
“If we’re able to have a modified season, it will certainly be a whirlwind of a season for sure,” Harris said. “It will be unlike anything any of us have experienced before to have a compressed season of sorts. But I think it’s fantastic they are still considering that as an option.”
Athletes have been eager to return. Despite instruction from Bozeman administration to not gather and signs around closed school facilities echoing that, Ator said some athletes have climbed over fences to the high school’s tennis courts and track. He stressed that it wasn’t condoned.
Ator has encouraged coaches to keep in contact with students in hopes of them following guidelines and keeping prepared in case spring activites begin.
“I just want people to do social distancing,” Ator said, “so we get out of this situation a lot sooner.”
Harris didn’t know if he should feel optimistic or pessimistic that the MHSA would resume spring activities. But as long as everything is not yet canceled, he plans to remain positive.
He hopes weather like Thursday’s is a sign to be encouraged.
“I told (Bozeman’s coaches) there’s still a chance,” Ator said. “It’s a slim chance … but just to hang on, stay positive as best you can.”
