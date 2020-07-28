Toby Robinson watched as Belgrade students walked into one of the school’s buildings, masks covering their faces, for offseason camp activities.
But that wasn’t what captured the activities director’s attention. He noticed how relieved those kids were to be participating in some activity at all. Rules and requirements weren’t a heavy burden, Robinson noted, if it meant they could play sports with teammates again.
“They’re doing the best they can for the conditions we’re in,” he said. “And I can’t ask for anything more.”
“I think it’s good for them,” Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator said. “I think they need it. Obviously there’s a lot of protocols we’re going to have to follow ... to make sure everything goes well. There’s still a lot of work left ahead of us.”
MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said his team had concocted its plans for months. It paid attention to other activity associations around the United States and even how Montana’s American Legion baseball teams played this summer.
Beckman felt more confident as high-school level sports in places like Iowa held competitions. He doesn’t believe any hurdles other than safety will be too challenging to overcome.
Ator, Beckman and Robinson all said they would defer to local and state health authorities on major decisions, including if drastic situations like large coronavirus outbreaks occur. Beckman said quarantines and testing could be necessary for those involved depending on the scenario.
“What do we do if one student or a coach gets it or if we have a few students or coaches get it?” Ator said. “Those are all things that I’m concerned about and will have to plan for.”
Ator is confident athletics can take place safely. He was adamant that, if they no longer are safe, they would be halted.
Ator added school districts and county health departments will have to work in lockstep to fine-tune details like fan allowance and travel. He said choices regarding those aspects are still a few weeks away from being made and will follow discussions with the school district’s administration team.
Beckman said he is hopeful that guidelines can become less restrictive — like multi-team activities will be permissible — if the coronavirus becomes less prevalent in Montana.
Robinson stressed he has to be prepared. He believes two-day events, ones that require an overnight stay on the road or ones that involve several schools likely won’t happen, and he has considered other possibilities.
Still, he’s confident Belgrade’s coaches and athletes will follow guidelines as needed.
“The worst-case scenario is an outbreak happens and we all have to protect our schools and our kids and we have to stop doing what we’re doing,” Robinson said. “The best-case scenario is the world just keeps on going and the kids get to participate to the best of their abilities.”
The MHSA’s announcement was made despite the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the state. Montana reported 224 new cases on Saturday, a single-day record. As of Tuesday, 1,320 COVID-19 cases were active in Montana, 62 patients were hospitalized and 51 people in the state had died with the virus.
In March, the MHSA ended state basketball tournaments when four cases were reported in Montana. Spring sports were also canceled.
However, Beckman said officials are now “night and day” more educated. That influences the established guidelines.
“We’ve been pulling all that information in, looking at all the data,” Beckman said. “Looking at some of the medical studies and stuff like that. So we feel real confident that what we came up with is a good plan.
“It’s a plan that will assist in reducing the transmission of the coronavirus hopefully and provide the opportunity for our students to play and participate in sports and activities which is so important for their mental health and emotional well-being.”
Beckman maintained the consequences of holding students away from social atmospheres “emotionally and mentally are very serious.”
While Ator and Robinson want those involved in athletics to be cautious, they also believe in the benefit of providing structure for students. This is why they’ve allowed offseason camps, which they both said have been held without any coronavirus cases. This gives them more confidence that sports can be played safely.
“At this point in the summer, that is the most I could’ve asked for,” Robinson said. “We will all adapt. We might not get as many games or competitions in, but we want these kids active and to at least get to some normalcy in their lives.”
Beckman, Robinson and Ator all said they haven’t yet experienced any pushback on allowing fall sports. In fact, they’ve heard of more gratefulness and eagerness for a return. Robinson noted how coaches, students and families have all been willing to adjust to help activities happen.
Ator anticipates concerns will arise. He’s willing to listen, though. He noted the creation of concrete guidelines and transparency will be vital.
“In the end,” he said, “we’ll have a policy and do what’s best for the kids.”
