Once Gov. Steve Bullock called for the closure of public K-12 schools for two weeks on Sunday, the Montana High School Association postponed activities as well.
In hopes of limiting the spread of coronavirus, the MHSA announced Monday that spring activities, including practices and all contests, would be indefinitely suspended.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended event organizers postpone in-person gatherings that consist of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. The MHSA board will reevaluate the future of spring activities on April 13 as the scenario unfolds.
“It’s extremely cornering to everyone involved,” he said. “It’s important to be ever vigilant and take every necessary precaution we can.”
Beckman said the MHSA considered making that reevaluation date March 27 but ultimately decided that two weeks was too short of time to consider further action.
April 13, he said, would give teams enough time to meet new practice requirements before competition — two for golf, five for all other sports — and would be after Easter. That would also allow for some time before postseasons are scheduled to begin. Postseason formats could be adjusted by conference as necessary with MHSA approval.
Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator said the MHSA made the right decision. He's also happy a chance to resume activities before May still exists.
However, he’s nervous because the NCAA and Big Sky Conference suspended their sports for the spring season.
“I’m not a pessimistic person, but I’m not making any big plans yet either,” Ator said. “We do feel bad for our kids and our coaches who were excited for spring sports, just like we feel bad for the kids and coaches who had to end their (basketball) seasons early. It’s a crazy time.”
Ator emailed his spring coaches as soon as he found out MHSA’s decision Monday. Blaine Pedersen (track and field) and Shannon Bilbao (softball) were about to enter their first seasons as Hawks head coaches.
With schools shut down, athletes can’t even train or lift weights there. Ator encouraged his coaches to tell athletes to stay in shape individually.
“They’re bummed,” Ator said. “They’re disappointed. They were excited for the season. They put in a lot of time.”
Beckman said the MHSA hasn’t handed down any additional guidelines for activity participants. He also said it is too early to say what actions would be necessary if events don’t begin by April 13.
“We’ve never had anything like this before, and hopefully we’ll never have anything like this again,” Beckman said. “We have to get through it. We’re hoping for the best.
"We’re hoping this can be resumed sooner rather than later and can do the things necessary so everyone is able to fully participate as we move forward. Sometime, when everyone is healthy again, hopefully we’re able to get back to some normalcy.”
