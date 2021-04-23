HELENA — The MHSA executive board held a meeting earlier this week and announced a number of measures it approved.
One of the most notable was a pilot program for girls flag football. The release said the board approved the possibility of offering it this fall and it would be regulated in the same way as an activity such as cheerleading.
A mailer will be sent to gauge interest in girls flag football this fall. For the first two years, the program will be funded through a partnership with the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
The board also approved a measure that would allow for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament to expand to three days, if needed, while being held at the Metra in Billings.
Additionally, the board approved a number of co-ops.
A co-op for Denton-Geyser-Stanford and Grass Range-Winnett was approved. The co-op will play the DGS schedule and compete in 6-Man football. It will also be reviewed after the 2021 season.
A co-op for Custer-Hysham-Melstone was also approved for 6-Man football, while Alberton-Superior received approval for a co-op in girls and boys basketball.
The MHSA executive board also approved a new playoff bracket for 8-Man football, which replaces the fourth-seeded team from the Southern C with the fifth-seeded team from the Eastern C.
Dates and locations were announced for state competitions in the 2021-22 school year.
The MHSA will return to its normal calendar for sporting events with the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament set for Feb. 11-12.
State basketball tournaments will be March 10-12 next year, with the exception of Class C, which will have a four-day tournament running March 9-12.
The Class AA combined tournament will be in Billings, Class A will be in Missoula, Class B in Bozeman and Class C in Great Falls.
Missoula will host state cross country in the fall and Bozeman will once again host the combined state volleyball tournaments in November.
State AA softball will be in Missoula next year, with Class A in Hamilton and Class B-C in Lewistown. Class AA-A state track will be in Butte, but the other location for the Class B-C state meets has yet to be determined.
State AA golf will be in Bozeman (Cottonwood Hills) and Class A golf will be in Polson. Class B golf will be at Fairmont and the Class C tournament is set for Sidney.
Class A tennis will be in Bozeman. The State AA tournament will be in Missoula and Class B-C is yet to be determined.
