There are big changes coming to Montana high school sports and they were finalized Monday at the Montana High School Association’s annual meeting.
Representatives from high schools all across Montana met in person at the Copper King Hotel in Butte to discuss and vote on a number of issues. The two proposals that drew the most attention were baseball and a shot clock for high school basketball.
Since neither was an MHSA by-law, both proposals required a simple majority and each passed in overwhelming fashion Monday.
“There were some major proposals on our agenda this year,” MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said. “For several years, we haven’t had many proposals. Things have been going really well. But this year, we had nine proposals and it was an interesting day for sure.”
For years, fans, players and coaches have wanted a shot clock, but it wasn’t adopted by the NFHS until 2021. That opened the door for this proposal and starting in the 2022-23 season, all varsity and sub-varsity games will have a 35-second shot clock.
“A shot clock will continue to improve the quality of the game and is a long time coming,” Helena Capital girls coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “The game has continued to evolve and it’s time. It will also help prepare players wanting to play in college with a shot clock. Research showed the impact to the pace of the game won’t be significant, but I truly believe the quality of basketball will improve because of it.”
The language of the proposal notes: “Upon approval, schools would begin installation of shot clocks following the 2021-2022 basketball season. This would allow for training and implementation to occur during the June-July summer basketball tournaments and games. This would enable teams to work with the shot clock, teams to grow familiar and comfortable with the concept and allow for any changes that needed to be made to happen well before the high school season begins in 2022.”
So at the end of the current season, the installation of shot clocks will begin and the era of stalling, as a basketball strategy, will come to an end.
“In the words of a Frontier Conference basketball coach, ‘Today was a good step forward for Montana high school basketball,’” Belt girls basketball head coach Jeff Graham said. “I’ve been the (Class C) rep on the basketball rules committee with Karen Deden (Missoula Sentinel), Cindy Farmer (Hardin) and Tom Reynolds (Shelby) for a long time. Every year, we’ve heard from high school and college coaches wanting the shot clock. We understand it will create some challenges for administrators and coaches will have to adapt. In the long run, having a shot clock will make both our players and coaches better. We feel the positives will outweigh the negatives.”
One question about the shot clock has been the cost. It was estimated in the MHSA’s proposal that it could cost between $5,000-$10,000 to have a shot clock installed, but Beckman said he believed schools would make it work.
“I think schools are getting pretty good at subsidizing their activity budgets,” he said. “So I think they’ll have some resources there and look to maybe some corporate sponsorships for some of these (shot clocks). They will work through that and with that, no doubt.”
The other big development at Monday’s annual meeting of member schools was the addition of baseball as an MHSA sanctioned sport.
A year ago, there was a vote to form a committee to study baseball as a high school sport in Montana and with overwhelming support, it was officially adopted Monday.
The next step will be up to individual school boards to determine if they wish to field a baseball program or not. The MHSA will also take steps to form rules, schedules and figure out other logistics.
However, the plan is to have high school baseball available for the 2022-23 school year.
“What we will do is see how many teams have interest,” Beckman said. “We will do a survey and then we will look at how we might set up divisions. The baseball committee looked at a bunch of other things. We didn’t throw that stuff out today because we wanted to see if it would pass first so (the baseball committee) will probably meet one more time to finalize some of those logistical things, but a lot of that preliminary work has been done in case it did pass.”
Beckman said the MHSA would also work with American Legion baseball in Montana on a schedule.
“We will reach out of them (Legion),” he said. “In the surrounding states that have it (high school baseball) the high school season will start before Legion ball, but we are going to talk with them about that. We have to put together the calendar and classifications and all that sort of stuff.”
While there was also some discussion on changing transfer rules, a number of proposals on the subject were withdrawn.
However, there was one significant change to the MHSA by-laws, which will now allow eighth-graders to compete in all varsity sports outside of football. The measure, which needed a 2/3 majority to pass, did so with 109 votes.
Prior to this eight-graders were allowed, in certain sports, but it was subject to MHSA approval.
“There had been several attempts to pass on open eighth-grade rule and they have all failed,” Beckman said. “Outside of the few we have now. There have been attempts to add other sports and those have all failed, so this was a pretty big day for the advocates of eighth-graders because now eighth-graders can be used with district discretion without needing approval from the MHSA. There’s no criteria that decides that and it’s for all sports except football.”