Siobhan Gilmartin recognizes the gravity of her situation.
After discussing the upcoming season with the families of her athletes, the Bozeman and Gallatin head swimming coach knows they badly want to begin competition. But if and when the season starts, Gilmartin will have added burdens.
“I’ve heard repeatedly, ‘We’re willing to do anything. Thank you for keeping our kids safe.’ And that is a lot of responsibility,” Gilmartin said. “I don’t take lightly that parents are handing off their kids to me and expecting I keep them safe. That’s a lot of responsibility that is a little humbling in some ways but also kind of scary because I can’t guarantee no one on the team will get (COVID-19) or no one will quarantine or anything like that.”
Superintendents from Class AA schools requested the Montana High School Association further postpone the start of winter sports to Jan. 18. However, MHSA executive director Mark Beckman told 406mtsports.com last week events will still commence Jan. 2.
Meanwhile, coaches around the state are still trying to navigate the tribulations of preparing for upcoming contests. Gilmartin said she feels the MHSA could delay competition at any moment and she wouldn’t be surprised.
“I’m just trying to stay positive and find the light in everything without being disingenuous,” Gilmartin said, “because I think there’s a certain amount of reality that needs to be acknowledged that this is a tough situation. I don’t know what the right decision is at all, so I’m just doing what the experts are telling me what I should do. That’s the best we can do right now.”
Usually, winter sport athletes have completed multiple games by now. Coaches admitted not planning holidays around games or practices has felt strange to them.
New Gallatin head wrestling coach and former Bozeman coach Nate Laslovich tried to view this positively. He said it was “super nice” to have Thanksgiving done before practices even began. That way, families didn’t have to worry about sports and holidays.
Laslovich couldn’t gather his team for preseason workouts like before, which was difficult in its own way. He’s allowed his wrestlers to schedule open-mat sessions and lift weights in the mornings.
“We have a lot of things to figure out,” Laslovich said.
Hawks girls basketball head coach Erika Gustavsen chuckled when asked about how much different this year is compared to the past. She recalled, at an open gym her program held in late November, she realized her team hadn’t gone through tryouts yet. Normally her players have already begun their full practice schedule.
Gustavsen pointed out the Hawks will have more time to prepare this year for games. But this also means her expectations are higher.
Normally, her team would have nonconference games to work through potential issues. This season, they will only play Eastern AA contests.
“There’s not that time to really dillydally around,” Gustavsen said. “We’ve got to hit the ground running pretty fast.”
New Raptors girls basketball head coach and former Hawks boys coach Wes Holmquist noted delayed starts gave kids more time to spend with families during the holidays. It also gives him more leeway and time to prepare for a coronavirus-altered season.
He said Thanksgiving this year was the first time he spent the holiday without basketball since he was a child. It felt odd to him.
“It’s really recharged the battery for me a little bit,” Holmquist said. “Even though it’s such a strange time, starting a new program with these girls, I’m so excited. I love their attitude, I love their effort and everything they’ve done so far. I’m just really excited to see them go compete and play somebody. I really want to see them play in a game.”
Holmquist realizes he has to be ready in case some of his athletes have to quarantine during the season. And the recent push to delay the beginning of winter sports further would extend this time of limbo for teams across the state.
Gustavsen noticed this year how most coaches are deliberate in their planning. But making any concrete schedules this season, she said, may be futile.
In general, she considers herself a realist. But she’s also optimistic her team will have a season.
“We realize we’re going to have to be really flexible this year and just roll with it,” she said with a laugh, “which isn’t a feeling everybody loves. But at the end of the day, we’re all just keeping it in perspective. If the kids get to play and we have a season, that’s what’s most important, whatever that looks like.”
Holmquist said the Raptors have “dealt with some major road bumps” but have found a path forward. He pointed out the players have been resilient during this time.
He called sports “the most important thing in the world” for many of the players at this point in their lives. He stressed, because games or a season could get shut down at any time, they will need to enjoy every chance they have if they play.
“This is really hard for these kids,” Holmquist said. “I can’t imagine being their age and going through what they’re going through and being so uncertain about this stuff. I’m just trying really hard to help guide them through this and be thankful for the opportunities we do get. That’s something we learned eight or nine months ago. We can’t take stuff for granted.”
