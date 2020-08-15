Most sports programs for Bozeman’s high schools began practice this week. But their routines may still be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re going to have to be able to practice five days a week in order to participate,” Ator said. “I’m not sure what the effect will be on that yet.”
Ator will be discussing this topic with the school board on Monday. On Wednesday, he said he was planning for each team to continue practicing or competing five days a week.
While the school board was split in its decision, the possibility remains to quickly return to in-person education five days a week for all students if Gallatin County’s coronavirus numbers decrease.
The Belgrade School Board voted to return students to in-school instruction five days a week with an online option.
“It’s a bummer because people are trying to compare us to the college sports,” Connors said. “For the most part, we don’t leave the state. We are in little pods. And a lot of the schools the high school association deals with are a lot smaller than us.”
Athletic programs also currently must deal with the 50-person limit on activities, part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased reopening plan. This is particularly problematic for Class AA schools, which decided to eliminate nonconference football and volleyball games because of the number of people usually involved at those contests.
According to the Independent Record, the governor’s office is being consulted about a waiver to the 50-person rule. Most Class AA athletic directors want to move football to the spring while keeping golf, cross-country and volleyball in the fall and switching tennis to the fall.
Connors pointed out the 50-person rule could be especially challenging for sports like football and soccer. He said the numbers involved add up quickly between players, coaches and officials. School district officials will have to coordinate with the MHSA as well as state and county health leaders, Connors added.
“Do you have enough substitutes?” he asked. “Do you have enough coaches? Do you have enough training personnel?”
The beginning of most sports seasons is fast approaching. Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade were set to compete in their first golf meet Monday in Great Falls.
That will take place with those MHSA guidelines in place, though. The meet must only be a one-day event, teams must play their rounds together rather than with members of other teams and use of the driving range will not be allowed.
Other sports are expected to begin competition by early September. Ator noted cross-country schedules were drawn up Tuesday night.
MHSA usually isn’t involved in scheduling unless an inequity in the number of games available to each program occurs, Ator noted. He believes this could be an issue if one team or programs from a specific school or city have to sit out for any amount of time because of COVID-19 concerns.
Ator believes teams in Bozeman can practice safely because they’re using the same protocols they relied on during summer camps. He pointed out coaches are expected to check with each student and ask if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness and that students and parents understand they should stay home if those symptoms are present. Ator added temperature checks for each team before practices were being considered.
