Several individuals in the area were selected as the Montana Coaches Association’s coaches of the year for their respective 2020 fall sports, as voted on by member coaches.
Manhattan Christian’s Nate TeSlaa (boys and girls Class C cross-country), Bozeman’s Casey Jermyn (Class AA girls cross-country), Manhattan’s Chris Grabowska (Class B football) and Bozeman’s Ryan Nelson (Class AA girls golf) were all honored. Each of them led their respective programs to state championships.
