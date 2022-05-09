Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team will be represented well on a national stage for the second consecutive summer.
Ruby Gilbreth, Stephanie Leibinger and Eloise Trafton have been selected to a team of players from Montana, Wyoming and Idaho for the USA Lacrosse National Tournament during Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore, Maryland.
Last year, the tournament featured players from the three states for the first time in its history, and four players from Bozeman were chosen to attend. Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall has also been selected as a coach for the regional team for the second year in a row.
Several of Bozeman’s players attended a tryout for the tournament in Helena in early April. They learned about a week later whether or not they were chosen.
“I tried out last year, and I didn’t make the team, and I knew it was something that I really wanted to do,” said Gilbreth, a Bozeman High junior. “This is just the second year that they’re going (from Montana), and it’s something I really wanted to be a part of. Finding out that I made it was really exciting for me.”
The tournament features more than 60 teams from around the country and is only available for players before they reach their senior years in high school. Games will be played May 28-29.
Pickall said she encouraged the younger members of her team to all attend the tryout.
“Tryout experience alone is an experience to have,” Pickall said. “ You need to be able to learn how to show up day of and perform your best despite whatever else you might be feeling. All of the girls that made it this year tried out last year, and I think that experience was particularly helpful for them.”
The tournament can be seen as a learning opportunity but also as a way for advancing one’s lacrosse career. College coaches around the country either attend the tournament or review film of it afterward. The games over the course of two days can provide valuable exposure, especially to players from the states that make up this particular regional team.
“It’s huge. I mean, no one is coming to Montana to look at lacrosse,” Pickall said. “Maybe someday, and I’m going to work hard on that. Unfortunately these girls have to go places to be seen. They have to get film of themselves, they have to have a resume of competing on a club team and playing in different tournaments for coaches to watch them.”
That notion is particularly exciting to Bozeman’s players.
“It’s a super big opportunity for girls like us to need to get some visibility from college coaches and play with new girls at a higher level,” Gilbreth said.
That exposure to a higher level comes in another way as well. The NCAA women’s lacrosse semifinals are May 27 and hosted by Johns Hopkins University.
Gilbreth began last season on Bozeman’s D2 team but worked her way onto the D1 team before the playoffs. She has been a mainstay in the varsity lineup this year, as her 34 goals so far have her tied for second in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association.
“She is a practice-as-you-play type of player,” Pickall said. “She practices at speed, and she’s a tireless, classic midfielder.”
Gilbreth’s goal total has her tied with senior teammate Ella Roe, who participated in the national tournament last summer. Ally Foster of Billings Central Catholic has 48 goals this season. She will be on the Montana-Idaho-Wyoming team for the second consecutive year.
Other players from Montana going this year include Laurel’s Addisyn Bailey, Missoula Hellgate’s Julianne Lane and Billings West’s Halle Winterholler.
Trafton is a Bozeman co-captain who has 19 goals and three assists this season. She is also the team’s primary draw taker. Pickall highlighted her excellence in that regard and how it has helped teammate Melaina Springer (another 2021 national tournament participant) become the league’s leader in draw controls.
“You won’t see a lot of stats for her when it comes to her midfield work because we’re only tracking draw controls, but she’s the one who is directing the draw control to Melaina. She’s leading because Eloise is methodically adjusting to whoever she’s taking the draw against,” Pickall said. “She just had this vision. She sees the whole field. That’s what makes her a great midfielder in the transition, whether that’s causing a turnover, driving it down the field or seeing the passes that need to happen in the attacking zone.”
Trafton said she and her teammates were prepared for the national tournament tryout because of the competitive nature of their own team’s practices.
“Whatever side you’re playing on, you’re working with a great set of girls and you’re going against a great set of girls, so it makes it easier to go against everyone,” said Trafton, a Bozeman High junior. “During practice it feels like a tryout in a way because we’re all working really hard.”
Leibinger said she picked up the sport while visiting cousins in Virginia when she was younger. She’s excited to visit the East Coast again and play against teams from around the country.
“It’s a really cool experience and not a lot of people, especially from this area, get to experience it,” said Leibinger, a Gallatin High junior. “When you get out of this region, the level of play goes up. I think that’ll be fun and cool to experience that.”
Leibinger has 15 goals and seven assists this season. Pickall called her a “linchpin” in Bozeman’s offense because of her ability to be a great shooter, a great passer and a threat off the ball.
“What you want to see in an attacker is someone who is a threat in three ways,” Pickall said. “Especially at the high school level, a lot of players just focus on being those first two because the third one is not captured in stats and you’re doing all the hard work for someone else’s glory, but that’s an area where Steph has been creating the movement and the opportunity on our attack.”
Leibinger said she’s thankful for the invitation to the tournament and she’s glad to share the moment with two of her closest friends on the team.
“Being able to go to that is really awesome,” she said, “but since it’s with them it’s even better.”