From her time coaching lacrosse, Bozeman girls lacrosse head coach Molly Pickall realizes the opportunities to be recruited in Montana are few and far between.
That’s why when she was selected to help coach the Idaho-Montana-Wyoming regional team for the second year in a row at the USA Lacrosse Women’s National Tournament, she wanted her players to take full advantage of the spotlight.
“So it’s this phenomenal opportunity for them to have exposure and these (college) coaches to see them play,” Pickall said.
The tournament — which this year took place May 28-29 in Bel Air, Maryland — hosts about 58 regional teams from around the United States. The tournament is especially used as a recruiting tool, meaning only high school freshman, sophomore and junior girls lacrosse players are eligible to compete.
Beforehand, that also includes a regimented tryout process governed by USA Lacrosse. For Pickall’s team, that consisted of a two-hour tryout session overseen by Pickall and hand-picked coaches from Bozeman, Helena, Missoula and Jackson, Wyoming. About 30 players tried out, and the allocation of players who make the final cut depends on the number of teams in each state.
In the end, 10 players from Idaho, seven from Montana and three from Wyoming were chosen. Three of the players from the Montana group — Ruby Gilbreth, Stephanie Leibinger and Eloise Trafton — were from Bozeman.
USA Lacrosse also has rules about the number of practices a team is allowed before the tournament. But with players in three different states — and with coaches Pickall (Montana) and Alyssa Hallock (Idaho) in two states — that’s irrelevant. It meant that when everyone arrived in Maryland on Friday, the main goal was to find a field quickly. It helped players learn each others’ names and see how they work together as a team.
“And also very importantly, so they can get used to the weather here. It’s obviously very different (in Maryland) than what we’ve been experiencing (in Montana), especially this spring,” Pickall said. “So it’s a little fly by the seat of your pants, which makes it kind of fun, especially to see how well they match up in the bracket that we were placed in, given that they’re playing with each other for the first time.”
Then came the games themselves. The Idaho-Montana-Wyoming played four games in the tournament, with three games on Saturday and one game on Sunday. The team went 1-3, with a 10-7 win over Western New York 2, along with losses to South Florida (13-9), Texas 2 (20-1) and Illinois (16-12).
Pickall was impressed with how her team responded to the level of competition, particularly from the three girls from Bozeman. She said it showed in the number of midfield draw controls from Gilbreth and Trafton, how Gilbreth created offense in transition and how Leibinger was a “selfless attacker” when setting up her teammates.
“We practice and train with a rigor around competition,” Pickall said. “And these girls had to get used to super hot weather, really competitive play, fast-paced lacrosse, and they just kept leaning into it.”
While the tournament provided opportunities to be observed by college coaches, there was also a chance to meet players and coaches from the Division I level.
Every year the tournament takes place in conjunction with the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse national championship, which this year was hosted by Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. So the team made the drive down to watch the national championship game — a 12-11 win for North Carolina over Boston College — and meet with Johns Hopkins head coach Janine Tucker on Sunday.
Pickall said that Turner was “so impressed” that a team from Idaho-Montana-Wyoming was playing lacrosse at the national tournament.
“And I find that we get that reception kind of everywhere we go,” Pickall said. “People are pretty amazed that lacrosse exists in our region and then they are impressed with our work ethic and our level of play.”
A similar experience happened later in the day. After the team grabbed a bite to eat, they walked by the celebratory UNC tailgate. They were able to meet and take pictures with a few UNC players — such as attacker Jamie Ortega and midfielder Ally Mastroianni — who were “amazed,” Pickall said, to see how much the sport has grown nationwide.
“So that was a whole lot of fun for them,” Pickall said. “They were they were beyond excited.”
Pickall said she’s especially proud of the playmaking ability from her team overall, and the leadership shown by the veteran players this weekend — especially from Idaho’s Sydney Roberts and Meg Goyen, and Montana’s Julianne Lane and Ali Foster.
It also allowed players — especially the Bozeman trio — to build some confidence heading into the summer in terms of playing with club teams and entering the recruiting process.
“So I’m just excited to see how this opportunity continues to enable our programs to grow and for these are standout players to just get some great exposure to the lacrosse world,” Pickall said.