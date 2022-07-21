Let the news come to you

Bozeman siblings Melaina and Logan Springer were each recognized this month by USA Lacrosse for their standout play during the 2022 season as well as their academic accomplishments.

Melaina Springer, a recent graduate of Gallatin High, was named an All-American while Logan Springer, a rising senior at Gallatin, was honored as an Academic All-American.

“Melaina and Logan have used the sport of lacrosse and the organizations they have played for to help them become better people, better teammates and better community members,” said Dan Springer, their father and Logan’s coach on the Bozeman boys lacrosse team. “Both of them are tenacious in their athletics and academics and are passionate about their teams.

