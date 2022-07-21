Bozeman siblings Melaina and Logan Springer were each recognized this month by USA Lacrosse for their standout play during the 2022 season as well as their academic accomplishments.
Melaina Springer, a recent graduate of Gallatin High, was named an All-American while Logan Springer, a rising senior at Gallatin, was honored as an Academic All-American.
“Melaina and Logan have used the sport of lacrosse and the organizations they have played for to help them become better people, better teammates and better community members,” said Dan Springer, their father and Logan’s coach on the Bozeman boys lacrosse team. “Both of them are tenacious in their athletics and academics and are passionate about their teams.
“My wife and I are extremely proud of all they have accomplished in such a short time.”
Melaina was named a First Team All-State midfielder in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association after helping the Bozeman girls team go 16-3. The team lost in the championship game. During the season, she scored 40 goals and had 24 assists. She also picked up 61 ground balls, forced 34 turnovers and had 111 draw controls.
“It was pretty unbelievable,” Melaina said of the moment she learned of her USA Lacrosse honor. “All-American is one of those things you see on TV shows and that kind of thing. It was an amazing feeling for sure.”
As a member of the lacrosse team, Melaina was a captain her junior and senior seasons and helped the team to state championships as a freshman and junior.
“I’m really proud of myself because I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this sport, and it’s taken a lot of hard work and a lot of time,” she said while also giving credit to her coaches, parents and teammates for their help and support.
“It’s definitely been a team effort from everyone in my life. I’d say our season didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to, so it feels good to have my high school career end on a high note.”
Melaina was also nominated for the USA Lacrosse Jackie Pitts Award, which recognizes a player’s efforts in service to her team, school and community. Melaina was the valedictorian of Gallatin’s first ever graduating class after maintaining a 4.0 GPA all four years of high school. She also served as Gallatin’s Junior Class Vice President from 2020-21 and as the Student Body President from 2021-22. Her nomination form also listed several other extracurricular and volunteer activities.
“Melaina has stood out as an exemplary leader and athlete every year of her high school career,” said Bozeman girls lacrosse coach Molly Pickall. “Melaina is the very first USA Lacrosse All-American, male or female, from Montana, and she sets the bar for those that follow in her legacy.
“It has been a highlight of my coaching career to have the pleasure of working with her, and I know each of her other coaches and teachers feel the same.”
Logan Springer was a team captain for the boys lacrosse team that went 16-1 and won a fifth state championship in six years. As a midfielder, he scored 15 goals and had 10 assists. He added 25 ground balls and won 29 faceoffs.
“He out-hustles everyone on the field and always looks for the best opportunity for his teammates regardless of personal stats,” Dan said. “His worth ethic is evident in his studies, in his job and in his athletics.”
Academically, Logan also maintained a 4.0 GPA and is President of the National Honors Society, among several other extracurricular activities.
“Doing well in the classroom is just as important as doing well on the field in my opinion,” Logan said. “I’ve been able to show what I can do, and all the hard work has paid off.”
The siblings were overjoyed about being able to share this celebratory time together.
“It’s super awesome. She’s also really good in the classroom. It’s super cool that she’s been honored with this,” Logan said. “And it will serve her very well in the future. And Adrian can use it to their advantage that they have an All-American on their team.”
Added Melaina: “He deserves it so much too. He juggles so much stuff. … I’m really proud of him. He’s such a well-rounded, great person that I’m really excited he’s getting recognized for everything he does also.”
Logan, who plays basketball in the winter for Gallatin as well as fall and spring lacrosse seasons, said he’s not “dead set on playing lacrosse in college yet,” but he recognizes this designation from USA Lacrosse only helps his chances.
“Higher academic colleges, DIII lacrosse programs, there’s a lot of great opportunities in that area with this honor,” he said. “It’ll definitely help me in my future.”
