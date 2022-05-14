Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team picked up two lopsided wins Saturday, beating the Cheyenne (WY) Tornado 20-1 and Jackson Hole Black 21-13.
Against Cheyenne, 13 different players scored for Bozeman. Stephanie Leibinger and Lily James each scored three goals, while Coco McKay, Hadley Lauermann and Alice Cook each scored twice. Avery Walker, Lucy Wunsch, Ruby Gilbreth, Lily MacFadyen, Ella Roe, Melaina Springer, Maeve Musselman and Graycen Schreiner all scored one goal each. Emily Black made one save in goal.
Bozeman (14-2) trailed Jackson Hole 10-9 at halftime but corrected course in the second half.
“I am so proud of how the team rallied and showed up with a vengeance in the second half,” head coach Molly Pickall said.
She gave specific credit to Gilbreth and Musselman for directing so many draw controls to teammates, allowing the offense to get settled.
“The midfield and defense hustled to cause turnovers and stop Jackson’s transition,” Pickall added.
Roe led the team with six goals, and Gilbreth added four. Springer and James each scored three times, while Walker and McKay scored twice each. Lauermann added one goal. Walker, Roe and Springer all had two assists. Black made six saves.
Bozeman boys lacrosse beats Glacier
Bozeman’s boys lacrosse team improved to 13-1 this season with a 16-2 win Saturday against Glacier.
Jackson Wanderer led the offensive attack with six goals — two each in the first three quarters. He also had an assist.
Jacob Johnson and Logan Springer each scored three goals and combined for three assists. Kaden Kinney, Wyatt Stoddart, Luke Smith and Hudson Wiens each had one goal apiece. Kinney led the team with three assists, and Smith led with eight ground balls.
Austin Baller made three saves in goal.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.