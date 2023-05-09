For the third consecutive year, Bozeman will be represented well at the USA Lacrosse National Tournament.
The event is a showcase of the best freshman-through-junior high school players on regional teams, played at the same location as the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship over Memorial Day weekend.
Bozeman has sent a combined seven players over the last two seasons and will send four more this month: Bozeman High junior Graycen Schreiner, Bozeman High sophomores Chloe and Maddie Work and Gallatin High sophomore Alice Cook. Cook is a defender while the other three are midfielders.
Through a competitive tryout in early April, all four players were selected to be part of the combined Montana-Idaho-Wyoming regional team that will compete May 27-28 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tryout in Helena came on a cold day featuring sleet and snow, but after knowing that they made the team, the players say it was all worth it.
“I love lacrosse so much, and to feel that I put in the work to make a team like this feels really good,” Maddie Work said. “I think this is probably one of the best experiences I'm ever going to get. East Coast lacrosse is so different from what we have out here.”
The players are hoping for community support to help get them across the country. The players are required to pay nearly $1,200 each for uniforms, tournament fees and some travel costs. Contributions can be made at app.99pledges.com/fund/usalacross/
Several of Bozeman’s players in the past have used this opportunity to get film of them playing against high-level competition, which has helped them get recruited for college. That may be a possibility for this group, as well, even though three of the four are sophomores and college still feels so far away.
“I think I'm just going to get better at playing lacrosse, which is probably the best reward,” Maddie Work said, adding that college recruitment isn’t at the front of her mind with this tournament.
Cook said she signed up for the tryout without really thinking she would make the team, so it was a surprise when she learned otherwise.
“I was so excited to find out, and I'm really excited to go to the tournament and just see the level of play that is out there,” Cook said. “I think it really benefits you a lot to play against higher levels because it's pretty eye-opening coming from Montana and going to the East Coast because it's just a lot tougher competition.”
The Work twins — Chloe is two minutes and five seconds older — began playing lacrosse while living in California. Their family moved here a few years ago and they stuck with the sport. They are looking forward to being exposed to the rigors of the tournament and having that experience help them as they get older.
“I think it's going to give me a whole new perspective on lacrosse because I've seen some of what's in California and I've seen some here and I think East Coast lacrosse is a totally different game,” Chloe said. “I think it's going to be interesting to see that perspective and what it might be like playing in college and bring what I learn there back here.”
Montana players make up half of the three-state regional team. Also going from Montana are Camryn Bartholf (Missoula Sentinel), Hannah Cantrell (Kalispell Flathead), Kaitlyn Foster (Billings Central Catholic), Abby Hubbard (Billings West), Hannah-Gray Petro (Kalispell Glacier) and Brynnlea Toren (Glacier). Idaho has nine players and Wyoming has one (the number of spots is predetermined based on the amount of lacrosse played in each state).
“There's a ton of talented players out here,” Schreiner said, “and I think it'll be awesome for me to work with people who are currently on my team and other people from Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.”
Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall will also be with the team for the third year in a row and the second consecutive as its head coach — a role she has to apply for. She was also among the talent evaluators at the tryouts.
“What we look for are players who can kind of be put anywhere, so they have to have a strong attacking (and) strong defending mentality, and they also have to have that coachable play-to-the-whistle mindset,” Pickall said. “We look for how they take feedback and put it into action during the tryout. … All four of these players exuded that.”
As beneficial as the national tournament is for the players, Pickall sees the weekend as a learning opportunity for herself as well. She gets to watch other players and coaches and see what their skills are like compared to what Bozeman faces in its league.
“It's a great way of being able to have a measuring stick of ‘We're good, but we can actually be this much better,’” she said.
Bozeman’s players believe Pickall was rightfully chosen as the regional team’s coach once again.
“She's super determined. She wants to win, but she also knows how to have fun and how to include each and every player,” Schreiner said. “And she knows we all have our talents and our strengths and she knows we also have our weaknesses, but she knows how to push us to do our best.”
Like each of the last two years, Pickall is pleased to see several of her players selected for the tournament. But she is especially glad that three underclassmen made the cut.
She noted how seniors make up the most of Bozeman’s DI team, but this national tournament is only for juniors and below. That means younger players have to assert themselves more at the tryouts.
“Take (seniors) out of the equation and you can start to see at the tryouts how underclassmen step immediately into the leadership role,” Pickall said. “I have a lot of pride in what they have taken from their time in our program in learning how to step up on the field and how to be good teammates and how to put your best foot forward.”
