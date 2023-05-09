Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

For the third consecutive year, Bozeman will be represented well at the USA Lacrosse National Tournament.

The event is a showcase of the best freshman-through-junior high school players on regional teams, played at the same location as the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship over Memorial Day weekend.

Bozeman has sent a combined seven players over the last two seasons and will send four more this month: Bozeman High junior Graycen Schreiner, Bozeman High sophomores Chloe and Maddie Work and Gallatin High sophomore Alice Cook. Cook is a defender while the other three are midfielders.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you