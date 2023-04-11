Ruby Gilbreth began playing lacrosse in the fifth grade, and it quickly captivated her.
Basketball had been her first sport of choice, and she has been a four-year member of Bozeman High’s junior varsity cross country team. But over the years, lacrosse became her main focus.
“I think as soon as I picked up a stick, I just slowly realized, like, ‘Oh, this is where it’s at,’” she said.
Eight years later, Gilbreth had made herself into a Division I lacrosse player. She committed recently to Queens University, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and celebrated her signing with friends, family and teammates on Tuesday afternoon in Bozeman’s gymnasium.
A midfielder and an integral part of Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team, Gilbreth said she didn’t know if college lacrosse would be possible for her until this year. But it’s validating to her that so much effort has earned her this new opportunity.
“It took a lot of hard work, and I don’t want to undersell that,” she said, “but I think it’s also if you put in the work it’s possible. It’s possible for people from non-traditional lacrosse areas to go out and make a difference. Lacrosse is my life. I love it. I plan for it to be part of the rest of my life. I’d love to coach in the future, and I think Queens will help me get there.”
After a long and successful run as a Division II team, including an appearance in the NCAA semifinals and a program-best 21 wins last season, Queens is currently in its first year of a Division I program.
Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall said Gilbreth’s mental approach and physical tools will make her an asset to a team at that level.
“It’s a very well-deserved honor for an athlete who has every year shown great improvement,” Pickall said, “and based off of our first few games of the season, she is definitely the difference-maker player out there that teams need to be aware of.”
Pickall described Gilbreth as the type of leader to always pair up with new players to the team during partner drills to make sure they feel welcomed.
“That is a representation of her own passion and maturity, that she truly understands what it means to be part of a team sport,” Pickall said.
Gilbreth’s older sister Grace is a sophomore on Montana State’s cross country and track and field teams. Because there aren’t many collegiate lacrosse opportunities in this part of the country, Ruby learned early on she’d likely have to go far from home to chase her own athletic dream. But she believes it will be worth it.
“I’m definitely nervous. Montana is my home. Everyone I love is here, but I just see it as I can have two homes now,” she said. “This tight knit team and these good coaches, they’re going to look out for me and make sure I’m happy there.”
Gilbreth visited North Carolina for the first time earlier this school year and found that the state offers a lot of activities also found in Montana. She was attracted to the mountains that offer access to climbing and skiing.
“It’s beautiful nature, lots of trees,” she said. “I’m really excited to be a part of a different kind of culture.”
Gilbreth said she currently manages the Bozeman Lacrosse Instagram page, and handles media sometimes for her other club teams, Timberline Lacrosse and Top Left Nationals. Because of that experience, she said she plans to study multimedia arts and graphic design so she can continue in her other passions as well.
Pickall played lacrosse at Davidson College, which is about a half hour drive from Charlotte. She called Gilbreth’s decision to play in the same state she did “particularly special to me.”
“I think she’s going to represent Montana lacrosse really well back east,” Pickall added.
Gilbreth said her fifth grade self would be “really surprised” to learn she’d go to college for lacrosse. But her current self couldn’t imagine her future without the game.
“My goal is just to grow as a player and become the best player I can be,” she said, “and then also to maybe prove to people in non-traditional lacrosse areas that they can do this, and your dreams are possible.”
