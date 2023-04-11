Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Ruby Gilbreth began playing lacrosse in the fifth grade, and it quickly captivated her.

Basketball had been her first sport of choice, and she has been a four-year member of Bozeman High’s junior varsity cross country team. But over the years, lacrosse became her main focus.

“I think as soon as I picked up a stick, I just slowly realized, like, ‘Oh, this is where it’s at,’” she said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you