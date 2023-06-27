Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Like all other spring sport athletes competing in 2020, Eloise Trafton did not get a freshman lacrosse season. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her of that.

But it also gave her an opportunity to reflect on how much the sport meant to her. Trafton had played basketball and other sports previously, but lacrosse was the one that stuck.

“That’s really when I started deciding that I want to have four more years to go play college lacrosse,” Trafton said. “(Lacrosse has) always been a constant in my life, and it’s always something that I can rely on.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you