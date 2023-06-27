Like all other spring sport athletes competing in 2020, Eloise Trafton did not get a freshman lacrosse season. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her of that.
But it also gave her an opportunity to reflect on how much the sport meant to her. Trafton had played basketball and other sports previously, but lacrosse was the one that stuck.
“That’s really when I started deciding that I want to have four more years to go play college lacrosse,” Trafton said. “(Lacrosse has) always been a constant in my life, and it’s always something that I can rely on.”
Since then, Trafton has grown into not just a leader on her own Bozeman lacrosse team, but she is seen as one of the strongest players in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association. Her commitment to Jacksonville University — which finished in the Division I top 25 this past season — marks the highest level that a player has reached after graduating out of Bozeman’s program.
Trafton’s talents and sportsmanship on the field, as well as her impact in the community off it, made her one of Montana’s most well-rounded players. She was recognized as such this summer by USA Lacrosse, which named her the Jackie Pitts Award winner for the Montana region.
“I think it’s a really cool award to receive just because of how much it correlates with your community as well as who you are as a lacrosse player,” said Trafton, who graduated from Bozeman High with honors and a 3.87 GPA. “Taking all of the girls that have picked up a stick in our region and then picking one girl out of it is pretty crazy to do.”
As a lacrosse player, her credentials are unimpeachable.
At the end of Trafton’s sophomore season, she was named the MHSLA state championship game MVP as Bozeman won its fourth consecutive title (with a one-year break from the COVID season). As a junior, she was a team captain and a second team all-state midfielder for Bozeman’s runner-up team. And she played on the 2022 USA Lacrosse National Tournament team made up of players from Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. As a senior, she was a first team all-state selection, a team captain on the championship runner-up and named to the Adrenaline All-American 2023 Player Watch List.
“This award is an acknowledgment of the respect and admiration that Eloise has from the other coaches in this league,” Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall said.
Pickall was also named the Montana Coach of the Year by USA Lacrosse. Ally Foster of Billings Rimrock received the league’s lone All-American honor, and Sarah Ornowski of Jackson Hole was the All-Academic honoree.
When not playing with the Bozeman program, Trafton also competed for Top Left Nationals (based in the Pacific Northwest), Treasure State Lacrosse (Montana) and Force Lacrosse Elite (Utah).
Playing on multiple club teams requires a fitness level and a dedication that can be tough to maintain, but that wasn’t the case for Trafton.
“Her work ethic is impeccable. She does everything that she’s supposed to do to keep herself in shape,” said Matt Kenning, her coach at Force Lacrosse for two and a half seasons. “She’s a great fit for our program, or was. I wish we had another year with her or another 10 players like her.”
For as skilled of a lacrosse player as Trafton is, the prevailing opinion among those around her is that she was equally qualified for this award based on the strength of her academics and how she helps those around her.
Connor Hausauer admitted to knowing very little about lacrosse. But as Trafton’s U.S. history and economics teacher at Bozeman High for the last year and a half, he’s seen her display a diligence in her schoolwork and a respectful attitude toward classmates that separates Trafton from her peers.
“She’s always very uplifting to everybody else who’s in the class,” Hausauer said. “She’s ready to learn every single day and very willing to help her classmates through a tough day or a tough assignment, whatever it is.
“She just comes in with an amazing attitude each and every day to class. And I can say with confidence that she makes the people around her better.”
Trafton’s work as an ambassador for Morgan’s Message — a Virginia-based non-profit organization formed in memory of Morgan Rodgers, a former Duke lacrosse player who died by suicide in 2019 after struggling with her mental health — was also considered in Pickall’s nomination for the Jackie Pitts Award.
“Typically you see ambassadors at the college level,” Pickall said, “and the fact that Eloise has gotten involved as a high school student just goes to show her whole-person approach to how she commits herself.”
As an ambassador, Trafton gathered information and resources about how student-athletes can better manage both sides of their hyphenated identity. She first presented that to her teammates and later to other students at her school.
“I think that was probably one of the main things that I did that I thought really helped better my community, just with the amount of pressure that student-athletes face with doing schoolwork as well as being a part of a team,” Trafton said.
She said she was motivated to do so because of her own battles with mental health at times.
“Coming from Montana, it’s a very small lacrosse area, so then going and traveling to other states and playing against people who picked up a stick the moment they were born is a very different experience and mindset,” Trafton said. “I personally experienced a lot of self doubt from that, which is definitely not something good to experience when stepping onto a field.”
She noted that many of her teammates have had similar feelings. Trafton centered her messaging on “positive self talk” and having belief in one’s abilities.
As a Division I lacrosse recruit, Trafton has fielded requests from younger players about the best ways to communicate with coaches and get noticed by colleges.
“It’s like, although my recruiting process ended, I’m still getting to help out all these other players,” Trafton said.
Just add that to the list of ways in which Trafton has been a force for good during her high school career. Her impact on the field is impressive on its own. But her legacy will also include helping other players improve, get recruited and have confidence in themselves, while also knowing where to find resources if they’re struggling. She spent three years on a lacrosse field in high school, but her accomplishments are far greater than what was won between the lines.
“Eloise, since I met her as a freshman, has just brought a discipline and a focus that is clear and permeates everything she does,” Pickall said.
That much is clear, and it doesn’t look as though that will change in the future. Trafton said she plans to study sports business at Jacksonville “so hopefully I can coach at some sort of level after I graduate.”
“It’s been so much good for me,” Trafton said of lacrosse, “that I just want to allow that good to come to everyone else that hopes to pick up a stick.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.