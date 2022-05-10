Ella Roe and Melaina Springer have long been valuable members of Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team.
It is unsurprising to their coaches, teammates and anybody else who has seen them compete that they will continue their athletic careers in college. Getting to that point, though, was far from easy.
Very few collegiate lacrosse programs are located within even a long day’s drive from Montana, and the state is not often seen as a recruiting hotspot. But by joining a regional club team, competing in various tournaments around the country and keeping in communication with college coaches, the two players have found their college teams.
Roe, a Bozeman High senior, will attend Colorado College next year while Springer, a Gallatin High senior, will attend Adrian College in Michigan. Both are NCAA Division III programs.
“It was always something where I wanted to make sure I liked the school first just in case if lacrosse didn’t work out or I got injured, I would still like where I ended up,” Roe said. “I knew I wanted a smaller school and luckily that worked out well for me.”
Roe picked up the sport in about third grade, she estimated, at the urging of her mother Laura, who grew up playing in Maryland. Roe grew to love the “competitive energy” that increased with each new level of lacrosse she reached. In the winters, Roe is part of a hockey team.
She attended a showcase camp at the Colorado College campus in Colorado Springs during her sophomore year and has kept in touch with the coaching staff ever since. She was drawn to the outdoorsy opportunities Colorado offered, as well as the educational environment, as she wants to study environmental health and public health. Roe applied for an early decision this fall.
CC’s longtime head coach Susan Stuart had previously told Lauren Schmidt — Roe’s club coach at Timberline Lacrosse, based in Boise, Idaho — that Roe had a spot on their roster if she wanted it.
“When I heard that all my worries went away,” Roe said. “All I had to do was get into the school, although that’s pretty challenging. I knew that I could play there if I wanted to. It just felt super good.”
She learned of her acceptance in December, and she was glad to bring her recruitment process to an end. She has friends in other states who took day trips with their families to visit schools. Roe’s had to pay for plane tickets and hotel stays.
“It was really hard at the end of my junior year and fall of this year. We would always have to travel so much, so I’d be missing school or missing practice. That was frustrating,” she said. “(But) it was definitely totally worth it.”
Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall remembers how much Roe stood out when she was in middle school, when she played with her head up and saw the whole field.
“She was encouraging her teammates,” Pickall said. “She was playmaking and setting them up, and you just don’t usually see that level of awareness and maturity and leadership (at that age).”
She only continued to get better. During her junior season, Roe was second in the state with 60 goals along with 13 assists. This year she is tied for second with 34 goals. Her 17 assists lead the league.
Springer’s college decision wasn’t decided until this spring. She called it “a big source of stress” as she kept in touch with various coaches and weighed her options for academics and athletics.
She began applying for scholarships in the fall and to different schools in January. Springer’s final decision came down to Adrian College and Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
She learned in March, though, that Adrian College was offering her a full tuition scholarship which was “hard to turn down,” she said.
Adrian had other advantages, as well.
“The coach (Kali Bills), this is her first season this year, so this is her first recruiting class. She’s really looking to grow the program and build it,” Springer said. “And after being at Gallatin High and having experience in building a program, I know it can be tough, but I’m also excited to continue working on that and continue to get experience in making programs better and helping to build them and have an immediate impact.”
Springer said she plans to pursue a career in health sciences.
Pickall still remembers Springer’s defensive impact in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association championship game her freshman year. Since then, she has become more of a midfielder. She leads the MHSLA this year with 46 ground balls, and her 79 draw controls rank second. And, Pickall said, Springer has grown from being a defender with an awkward-looking shot to a confident scoring threat with trick shots.
With one week left in the regular season, Springer has 31 goals and 16 assists this year.
Springer’s “evolution” on the field, as Pickall called it, pairs well with her accomplishments off it. She is Gallatin’s student body president, and she was chosen in December for the U.S. Senate Youth Program. She is also a member of DECA, Science Olympiad and the varsity basketball team.
“The only reason Adrian College knows about Melaina and wanted her to come there is because of lacrosse, and aren’t they so lucky that she’s also this incredible leader and community member and student,” Pickall said. “She’s a leader in everything she touches, and she’s a pretty humble leader at that.”
Springer and Roe, in addition to being teammates with Bozeman and Timberline, were part of the Montana-Idaho-Wyoming team at the USA Lacrosse National Tournament last summer in Maryland (three of their teammates are on this year’s team). Film from all of those tournament games is sent to college coaches around the country.
Springer said that drastically improved her visibility during her recruitment. She said the coaches at Adrian College wouldn’t have found her otherwise.
Only a handful of girls from Bozeman have gone on to play college lacrosse since the program started — Ellie Lewis at Presbyterian College in South Carolina, Emma Jarrett at Regis University in Colorado and Meryl Pawlick at Earlham College in Indiana have all gone in recent years — but Roe and Springer are happy to be the latest examples of what that path can look like. It can and will be a challenge, but it’s not impossible.
“You can play anywhere you want if you put your mind to it,” Roe said.
Added Springer: “It’s inspiring to me that I could possibly be inspiring someone else.”