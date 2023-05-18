Every team reaches the state tournament with the same goal, but not all teams have the same expectations.
For Bozeman’s boys and girls lacrosse teams, the expectation — as it is every year at this point — is to win the state championship. They are again poised to contend for that title this weekend, when the Montana High School Lacrosse Association state tournament comes to town.
Games will be played Saturday and Sunday at three locations on Montana State’s campus: the Lambert turf fields at West Lincoln Street and South 19th Avenue; Dyche Field on West Kagy Boulevard; and Bobcat Stadium.
Bozeman’s boys enter the tournament as the top seed after an undefeated (13-0) regular season earned it a bye into the semifinals, to be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The girls (14-2) are the No. 2 seed but also have a bye into the semifinals, to be played at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the 19th and Lincoln fields. If either team makes it to their championship games, those will be played in Bobcat Stadium on Sunday, the boys at 11:30 a.m. and the girls at 2 p.m.
The boys have won five of the last six championships, with the only off year being 2020 when there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The girls have won four of the last six titles (no 2020 season and losing in the championship game last year).
Both teams have players who know what it takes to win a state championship, which should be seen as a huge advantage going into the weekend.
“Having that pressure that comes with it and that adrenaline that comes with it, we know that feeling,” senior Lily James said.
Bozeman’s girls, in particular, are motivated to win this season after losing by one goal last year to Jackson Hole Black, the league’s only Wyoming member. Over the past few years, Jackson Hole has been Bozeman’s primary rival. They could face off in the semifinals Saturday if Jackson Hole defeats Northwest (Kalispell) in the first round earlier in the day.
Bozeman went undefeated against those teams in the regular season, beating Jackson Hole twice and Northwest once, but both teams have their strengths and play Bozeman well.
Bozeman hasn’t often had tough games in the semifinals of past tournaments. That changes this year.
“This year we definitely have to show up for that Saturday game ready to win that,” girls head coach Molly Pickall said.
Pickall said the team’s priorities on the field, especially in that semifinal game, are to fare better in the draw controls than it has in recent weeks and control the 50/50 balls when under pressure.
She added that she feels confident in how Bozeman has prepared itself this season, specifically with games against the teams that wound up placing first, second and third in Idaho this season.
“I feel really good about how we have been tested and what we’ve learned in the games we’ve played this season,” Pickall said.
If Bozeman’s girls make it to the championship game, it will most likely be against top-seeded Billings Rimrock, which gave Bozeman its only loss to a league opponent this season (13-12 on May 6).
The prospect of playing the championship game in Bobcat Stadium is exciting to the whole team.
“A lot of us who have grown up here have gone to football games there and have felt the energy in that stadium,” senior Maeve Musselman said, “so to be able to play on that turf field would be so cool, and to have family in the stands cheering you on would be just an amazing experience.”
Pickall acknowledged that the venue for the championship game “brings this heightened importance to it,” and added that several of Bozeman’s players are accustomed to the “jitters” of a championship game regardless of the location.
“We’ve always played in that game on Sunday and know the build-up to it and what it feels like to walk out for the last game left of the season,” Pickall said. “Whoever we play against on Sunday will not have had that experience before. I think that’s really helpful for us.”
Bozeman’s boys play their semifinal game in Bobcat Stadium, so the potential to play there twice has that team’s players excited as well.
“Coming there, all the boys’ energy is going to be hot,” senior Jasper Skidmore said. “I think we’re going to be stoked to be there.”
In order to play there a second time, Bozeman will have to get past the winner of Northwest and Helena West.
“We have to work on a few things to get us there,” head coach Dan Springer said. “It all starts with effort. The goals will come, but it all starts with our defensive positioning, good stick control and our middies controlling the field. If we get that, the goals will come.”
Despite being undefeated, Bozeman’s players don’t believe they’ve played their best lacrosse yet. A 6-5 double overtime win against the Missoula Wild just two weeks ago remains a pain point.
“Our team should never be in double overtime,” senior Logan Springer said. “We should never have been in that position to start with. It kind of opened everybody’s eyes to what a loss might feel like because it did feel like a loss in some respects to some of the guys.”
Fellow senior Keelan Gaines recalled the team’s six goals in 59 shots against the Wild and called it a “horrible statistic.”
“I think we’re lacking in execution currently,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of chances to score plenty of goals, but we’re just not getting past the goalies.”
The players have always held themselves to a high standard, and Dan Springer doesn’t see that changing as they enter the tournament.
“They know they have not played to their potential yet. They are certain of that, and that doesn’t make them very happy,” he said. “They expect a lot out of themselves, and they’re wanting more.”
Like the girls team, Bozeman’s boys have plenty of players who know what it’s like to win state championships. Most of this year’s seniors have memories of winning each of the last two seasons, and they want that feeling again. Logan Springer said the team’s experience at this time of the season will be beneficial.
“Everybody will be ready,” he said.
Despite the stretches of poor execution this season, Bozeman still managed to go undefeated, which Logan Springer believes shows the team is “pretty resilient.” And Bozeman is still the defending champion with a lot to play for in front of its hometown fans.
If Bozeman’s players perform as well as they know they can, they are going to be a tough out for anybody.
“I think we’re just trying to get all of our moving parts coinciding,” Skidmore said. “I think it’s basically just trying to work better together as a team. We’ve got a lot of good players, and as long as we can work together, it’s ours for the taking.”
