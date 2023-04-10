Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys and girls lacrosse teams went undefeated over the weekend, going 5-0 overall.

The girls team, competing in Jackson, Wyoming, defeated Mountain View (Idaho) twice by 8-7 margins and beat Jackson Hole Black (Wyoming) 12-10. The boys, competing in Billings, defeated the Billings Bandits and Billings Bearcats to open the season with two wins.

The weekend for the Bozeman girls began with Hadley Lauermann scoring the go-ahead goal against Mountain View with 37 seconds remaining in the game on Friday.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

