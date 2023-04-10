Bozeman’s boys and girls lacrosse teams went undefeated over the weekend, going 5-0 overall.
The girls team, competing in Jackson, Wyoming, defeated Mountain View (Idaho) twice by 8-7 margins and beat Jackson Hole Black (Wyoming) 12-10. The boys, competing in Billings, defeated the Billings Bandits and Billings Bearcats to open the season with two wins.
The weekend for the Bozeman girls began with Hadley Lauermann scoring the go-ahead goal against Mountain View with 37 seconds remaining in the game on Friday.
Bozeman led 5-2 at halftime and withstood Mountain View’s offensive surge in the second half. Ruby Gilbreth scored twice in the second half and three times overall to help claim the win. Lily James (two goals), Quinny Patterson (one) and Steph Leibinger (one) all scored in the first half. Lauermann had two assists, and Gilbreth had one. Goalie Exie Salmon made eight saves.
On Saturday, Bozeman trailed 8-6 at halftime against Jackson Hole Black.
“Jackson came out strong with fastbreak goals, and it threw us off,” head coach Molly Pickall said. “We called a timeout, regrouped and went on a run that got us within one goal.”
Bozeman won the second half 6-2. James provided three of those goals (and four overall) to lead the comeback. She also had three assists.
Gilbreth and Eloise Trafton each scored twice, and Lauermann, Leibinger, Chloe Work and Maeve Musselman all scored once. Salmon had four saves.
“About halfway through the second half, we found our groove and took control,” Pickall said. “It wasn’t our best or prettiest game, but there were moments. In particular, Lily James playmaking on attack, Maeve Musselman’s strength and decisiveness on defense and Eloise Trafton’s leadership up and down the field.”
Later on Saturday, Bozeman won 8-7 in overtime against Mountain View, with James scoring her second goal of the game for the winner. Sophie Davis also had two goals, while Gilbreth, Lauermann, Paige Gerlach and Maddie Work all scored once. Salmon had seven saves, and the girls team moved to 5-0 this season.
The Bozeman boys team — after having opening games postponed the previous weekend due to weather — finally opened the season on Saturday and claimed two lopsided wins. It beat the Bandits 19-2 and the Bearcats 16-1.
“The kids came into the season prepared to play,” head coach Dan Springer said. “They have worked on their skills all winter and have put the extra time in.”
Against the Bandits, Henry Scott had four goals and Luke Smith and Harrison Wolpoe each had three. Logan Springer, Cooper Walker and Rico Graf had two goals each, and Wyatt Stoddart, Smith Garrison and Soloman Keegan all scored once. Keegan and Walker led the team with two assists each.
Goalie Austin Baller allowed two goals in the first quarter but then none in the second. Oben Kessenich then allowed no goals in the second half.
Against the Bearcats, Smith had four goals, and Jasper Skidmore and Stoddart each had two. Logan Springer had two goals and two assists. Wolpoe, Scott, Walker and Bodin Flair all scored once. Sawyer Rogers had two assists and Keegan had one.
Pi Taylor picked up seven ground balls against the Bandits and then six more against the Bearcats. Aden Matosich had seven ground balls against the Bearcats.
“The senior and junior leadership was apparent from the beginning whistle,” Dan Springer said. “They ran the offense and defense at a midseason level.”
