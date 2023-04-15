Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s lacrosse teams stayed undefeated so far this season, going a combined 3-0 this weekend.

Bozeman’s girls team improved to 6-0 with a 17-1 win over Helena on Saturday. Bozeman’s boys defeated Helena East 7-5 Friday evening and followed with a 15-1 win over Helena West on Saturday to move to 4-0.

Bozeman’s girls led 15-0 at halftime of their game and used the second half to primarily work on set plays and taking difficult shots.


