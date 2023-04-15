Bozeman’s lacrosse teams stayed undefeated so far this season, going a combined 3-0 this weekend.
Bozeman’s girls team improved to 6-0 with a 17-1 win over Helena on Saturday. Bozeman’s boys defeated Helena East 7-5 Friday evening and followed with a 15-1 win over Helena West on Saturday to move to 4-0.
Bozeman’s girls led 15-0 at halftime of their game and used the second half to primarily work on set plays and taking difficult shots.
Eight different players scored for Bozeman. Coco McKay led with four goals, and Lily James and Ruby Gilbreth each scored three times. Sophie Davis and Maddie Work scored two goals each, and Quinny Patterson, Hadley Lauermann and Steph Leibinger all scored once.
Lauermann led the team with two assists. Leibinger, James, Patterson, McKay and Gilbreth all had one assist.
Alice Cook, Eloise Trafton and Lauermann all had three ground balls. Goaltender Exie Salmon faced just four shots and had three saves.
In Friday’s Bozeman boys game, Sawyer Rogers and Wyatt Stoddart each scored two goals. The game was tied 5-5 going into the fourth quarter, but Bozeman went ahead on Stoddart’s second score. Rogers’ final goal provided the final margin.
Jasper Skidmore, Logan Springer and Harrison Wolpoe each scored once. Springer also had three assists and four ground balls to lead the team. Luke Smith had two assists.
Goalies Austin Baller and Oben Kessenich had three and two saves, respectively.
On Saturday against Helena West, Springer and Smith had three goals and one assist each. Skidmore scored twice. Wolpoe had one goal and three assists, and Stoddard had one goal and two assists. Rogers had one goal and one assist. Connor Baller, Austin Baller, Logan Brown, Sam Nassar and Bodin Flair all had one goal. Solomon Keegan had one assist.
Pi Taylor had nine ground balls. Austin Baller and Kessenich each made two saves.
