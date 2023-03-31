Assuming the weather cooperates, the Bozeman lacrosse teams will begin their seasons this weekend with the same outlook as every year: to win a state championship.
Last year, the boys met that goal, going 16-1 overall and winning a fifth title in six seasons — only the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted that stretch of dominance. Bozeman’s girls went 16-3 but lost in the championship game, ending a streak of four titles in five seasons (again with the COVID-19 interruption).
The girls team “remains proud” of its effort that day, head coach Molly Pickall said. She added that teams can learn a lot about themselves “when they’re truly tested.”
The loss in the title game hasn’t served as a primary motivating factor, though many of this year’s players were on that team. Rather, they seem to have turned the page in a healthy way and intend to reclaim the championship this season.
Bozeman’s girls should be as competitive as anyone in the league, and Pickall said that is due in large part to the strength of the team’s midfield. A trio of college-bound players lead that position group: Eloise Trafton (Jacksonville University in Florida), Stephanie Leibinger (Carthage College in Wisconsin) and Ruby Gilbreth (Queens University in North Carolina).
“I think we will have the opportunity to set the tempo in terms of dominating on draw controls and using that to determine, ‘Are we going to push the pace? Or are we going to dial things back and focus on ball control?’” Pickall said. “The ability to do that is usually determined by the strength of your midfield, and so I’m really excited to have that in our arsenal of strengths.”
Sophomore Madi Work is new to that group, but Pickall believes she’ll fit in well.
“I’m really excited about her,” Pickall said. “She has a lot of speed, a lot of determination. Her game face is incredibly intimidating, and she’s a really creative shooter.”
Once the draw is secured, Bozeman will have a plethora of offensive options. Gilbreth is the team’s leading returning scorer (40 goals) while Lily James (29), Leibinger (22), Trafton (20), Hadley Lauermann (17) and Coco McKay (16) are also all back with the team.
“We’ve been focusing less on directed playmaking, or calling in specific plays, and we’ve been focusing more on dynamic playmaking this year, because it’s a group of players that does that so well with each other,” Pickall said. “I think we’re going to end up with some really beautiful assisted goals and more of those this season than the unassisted fast break goals.”
On the other end of the field, Exie Salmon will anchor the defense in goal. She played in spots last season, but she is the primary goalie now. Pickall is excited to see what she does with that responsibility.
“She reacts to the ball really well,” Pickall said. “She is a voice on the field and she has a great quick trigger on her clear. And she can clear with distance, and that’s great because it means she can clear out to our midfield and again that bolsters our ability to control the pace of the game.”
The boys team should also benefit from strong goalie play, led by junior Austin Baller. Head coach Dan Springer considers him to be the best goalie in the state. But the boys have also added a second goalie to the DI roster this year: Oben Kessenich, the D2 goalie last season.
“The advantage that gives us is the opportunity for Austin to see fewer balls in practice,” Springer said. “At some point it gets to be a lot of shots on goal by the end of the year.”
The hope is to keep both goalies fresher throughout the season so they can be at their best. It’s possible in this scenario that Baller plays more in the field as well, Springer said.
There’s plenty of talent there already, though. Bozeman is lucky to have the services of nine seniors this year — a group that contributes heavily on the field and helps cultivate the culture off it.
Springer highlighted five seniors in particular: Luke Smith, Logan Springer, Jackson Wanderer, Keelan Gaines and Rico Graf.
“They have really focused their energies on how to make everyone else better,” Dan Springer said. “That’s what we see at the end of the season is everyone being a better player. And that’s a tribute to those seniors.”
Wanderer, last season’s leading scorer on the team and second in the league, signed recently to play lacrosse at the University of Arizona. He is recovering from an ACL injury, though, Springer said. He’s on track with his recovery, but it’s possible he won’t play this season.
“I certainly don’t want to jeopardize (his college career),” Springer said. “I’d like to see him come back, to see him play before the end of the season, but that’s going to be based upon his recovery.
Logan Springer’s 15 goals from last season are the most of any returning Bozeman player this season, but Dan Springer said the team is not too concerned with where offense comes from as long as the team plays the right way. He and his players typically preach looking for “the best shot for Bozeman lacrosse,” and if they play within the team’s system, the stats will come.
“We have plenty of kids that can score,” Springer said, “and we have kids that can score multiple different ways.”
As long as the weather holds up, the Bozeman girls are scheduled to play at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park. The boys are scheduled to start in Helena at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The games will mark the beginning of a new chase toward a similar goal for both teams. They both enter the season recognizing that all opponents have to be respected, but they both have reason to be confident as well.
“We expect our team to go out there and compete every game,” Springer said. “If they compete as I know they can, they’ll win.”
