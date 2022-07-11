The Bozeman boys lacrosse team had three players earn First Team All-State honors earlier this summer after winning the program’s fifth Division I Montana High School Lacrosse Association championship in six years.
Senior attack Jacob Johnson and junior attack Jackson Wanderer each earned recognition alongside senior defenseman Sully Luckay.
Wanderer was second in the league with 37 goals, which he paired with 18 assists, which were tied for the fourth-most. Johnson was third in the league with 31 goals, and he had 11 assists.
Luckay had two assists and controlled a team-high 38 ground balls.
Bozeman’s Division II team won its first state championship at that level in May. That team was rewarded with four First Team All-State selections.
Included in that group are freshman attack Cooper Walker (23 goals, nine assists), sophomore defenseman Jack Mayr (13 ground balls), freshman goalie Oben Kessenich (62.5% save percentage) and sophomore faceoff specialist Aden Matosich (league-leading 73 faceoffs won).
Bozeman’s girls team, after finishing the season as runner-up, had seven All-State picks.
Seniors Ella Roe (44 goals, 23 assists) and Avery Walker (19 goals, 15 assists) were listed as first-team attacks. Senior Melaina Springer earned first-team recognition as a midfielder (36 goals, 20 assists, 51 ground balls, 26 forced turnovers, league-leading 103 draw controls). Senior Maddy Ziegler was named a first team defenseman (31 ground balls, 21 force turnovers, 10 draw controls, one goal, one assist).
On the second team were junior attack Hadley Lauermann (17 goals, 23 assists), junior midfielder Ruby Gilbreth (40 goals, 13 assists, 22 ground balls, 10 forced turnovers, 39 draw controls) and junior midfielder Eloise Trafton (20 goals, three assists, 13 ground balls, six forced turnovers, 19 draw controls).
