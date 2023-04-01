Let the news come to you

After spending several hours during the week clearing their field of snow, Bozeman’s girls lacrosse players were rewarded for their efforts with a pair of season-opening wins on Saturday.

“It was definitely the most difficult the first day because you’re out here for a couple hours and you don’t see a lot of progress,” senior midfielder Ruby Gilbreth said. “But by the last day, we were out here, the sun was shining, we had a little practice. After three days of shoveling everyone was a little sore, but I made the joke that now our sticks feel really light.”

Those light sticks helped the team overcome some first-game rust — the product of not being able to practice on a full-length field at all during the preseason — and claim a 14-6 win over the Missoula Spartans at Bozeman Sports Park.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

