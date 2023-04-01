After spending several hours during the week clearing their field of snow, Bozeman’s girls lacrosse players were rewarded for their efforts with a pair of season-opening wins on Saturday.
“It was definitely the most difficult the first day because you’re out here for a couple hours and you don’t see a lot of progress,” senior midfielder Ruby Gilbreth said. “But by the last day, we were out here, the sun was shining, we had a little practice. After three days of shoveling everyone was a little sore, but I made the joke that now our sticks feel really light.”
Those light sticks helped the team overcome some first-game rust — the product of not being able to practice on a full-length field at all during the preseason — and claim a 14-6 win over the Missoula Spartans at Bozeman Sports Park.
Gilbreth and teammate Coco McKay each scored three goals, leading a Bozeman offense that saw eight different players score.
Bozeman did have several overthrown and dropped passes, but head coach Molly Pickall was glad to see the team recover many of those balls. There were some jitters that had to be worked through, but Pickall noticed the players calm down as time went on, leading to a smoother performance.
“We’ve only been able to do one day of practicing our settled attack, and our defense is still learning their communications and the personnel that’s out there and working with each other,” she said. “What I loved is that we built throughout the whole game. We just ended super strong.”
McKay scored the team’s first goal of the season in the opening minutes, but Missoula’s Camryn Bartholf answered shortly after. An own goal against the Spartans with 16 minutes remaining in the first half put Bozeman ahead 2-1. Bozeman maintained the lead the rest of the way.
It grew to 3-1 after McKay retrieved the ball from behind the Spartans’ net, saw an opening in front of the goal and twisted her stick around a last-second defender to beat the goalie.
The sequence drew praise from Bozeman’s sideline.
“Where’d you learn that?” a teammate yelled.
“I made it up,” McKay yelled back.
“I think that’s my favorite part of being attack and just the sport in general is every game it’s something new,” McKay said of her improvisation. “Molly always encourages us to mix it up and try new things and just be fluid on attack. It’s so fun to use our own sort of creativity and individuality to make it work.”
Lily James and Maeve Musselman each scored in the first half, and Gilbreth’s first two goals sent Bozeman into halftime with a 7-3 lead.
The scoring was identical in the second half, with Bozeman having a 7-3 advantage. In addition to the final goals from Gilbreth and McKay, Hadley Lauermann scored twice and Graycen Schreiner, Maddie Work and Eloise Trafton all scored once.
“Right out the gate, I thought our communication was really good,” Gilbreth said. “It was really positive. Everyone was talking well on the field. It was a little chaotic, but I think that’s just first-game nerves, and those settled down really nicely by the end. I think the best part to see was the energy. The dynamics we can fix later, but to see that kind of spirit from everyone was really exciting.”
It was a serviceable offensive showing to start the season. There were some defensive lapses — evidenced by Bartholf finishing with three goals herself — but Pickall was glad to see that unit come together over the course of the game. She highlighted veterans Carmen Kessenich and Mozelle Bertelsen as being a “backbone of defense” alongside the promising play of freshmen Avery Leder and Kenna Gaines.
“There certainly were some mistakes and we had to encourage them on communication,” Pickall said. “They were getting their first slides but it would be their second slides that were a little bit slow or off, but that will come in time.”
Bozeman goalkeeper Exie Salmon faced 11 shots on goal and finished with five saves.
Bozeman followed up that Saturday morning win with another victory in the afternoon, a 19-4 decision against the Missoula Wild.
Gilbreth scored four goals and had three assists in the later game. Lauermann had four goals and three assists, and Lily James had two goals and two assists. Chloe Work, Trafton and McKay all scored twice in the second game, and Steph Leibinger, Greta Wolpoe and Maddie Lewis each scored once. Salmon had eight saves.
It’s an encouraging start to the season for Bozeman, which is aiming to make it back to the state championship game. Bozeman lost on that stage last year, ending a run of four consecutive titles.
“I think that’s actually going to turn out to be our biggest strength,” McKay said of that loss to Jackson Hole Black. “Bozeman has a reputation in lacrosse of being pretty unstoppable, and so I think realizing we could be stopped and having such good competition like we did with Jackson was a wake-up call and realization that other people have it too and we just have to want it more.”
