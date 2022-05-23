Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team defeated Jackson Hole Black three times during the regular season. But it was the fourth meeting of the year — on Sunday in Helena — that mattered the most.
In a rematch of last season’s Montana High School Lacrosse Association championship game, the league’s lone Wyoming member came prepared with a renewed vigor and defensive intensity that brought Bozeman’s string of titles to an end.
Bozeman had won the championship four times in the last five seasons, a stretch that includes the 2020 season that wasn’t played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson Hole Black won Sunday 14-13 to bring the title over to its side.
“One thing that makes me really proud about this game is how our girls came out,” head coach Molly Pickall said. “They were so excited to play this team because they know it’s a worthy opponent. It was a fierce competition but with a great deal of respect all the way until the end.”’
Jackson led 14-11 with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining in the second half, but Bozeman’s Lily James and Ruby Gilbreth scored in the final 40 seconds to narrow the margin. Those goals came short-handed, as Bozeman played a player down after Melaina Springer was given a yellow card near the end of the game.
A push is not typically deemed worthy of a yellow card, but Pickall and Springer estimated that her push against Jackson’s Cecily Ross as she shot was ruled “unsportsmanlike” as Springer raced to defend her with 2:01 remaining.
“It came down to maybe 30 seconds. If there was another 30 seconds, who knows how it would have gone?” Pickall said. “They have incredible work ethic. We just ran out of clock.”
The teams were tied 5-5 at halftime. Coco McKay and Avery Walker each scored twice for Bozeman in the first half. Hadley Lauermann scored once.
“From an on-the-field standpoint, it felt like they wanted it more than we did,” McKay said.
“That’s really what it came down to, the energy that we were able to bring to it. Jackson is a very good team, and they fought every time we played them. But today they were just the ones who seemed to bring more energy than we did, and I think that made the difference for them.”
McKay finished with four goals to lead the team. Walker had three goals, and Lauermann had two. Springer had Bozeman’s other two goals and the team’s only assist. Emily Black made nine saves in goal.
Bozeman’s 13 goals were the team’s fewest in four matchups this year with Jackson.
“I think Jackson just came out really, really strong and prevented us from ever getting into a rhythm throughout the game,” Pickall said. “They played a super great, aggressive defense. They were face-guarding Melaina Springer and made it particularly difficult for her to get open or work well with her teammates.”
Pickall said Jackson played really well in the midfield, including on draw controls, and beat Bozeman players to 50-50 balls.
“We had some great moments, but we weren’t able to stitch them together,” Pickall said.
Bozeman finished the year with a 16-3 record. The team was undefeated against league opponents until the championship game. The two other losses came to Idaho teams in April.
Bozeman’s players, though, said this championship game loss won’t define their season or wipe away all of their other accomplishments.
“I think we have a lot to be proud of,” said McKay, a Bozeman High junior. “I’m still grateful for my teammates, and it was still a lot of fun.”
McKay said she and the players who will return next year can only learn and get better from this kind of experience.
“We felt what it feels like to be the losing team, and it definitely did not feel good,” McKay said. “So we can bring that next year and use that as a fire to come back and try to take the state title.”
Springer, a senior at Gallatin, is hopeful the girls who get to return do exactly that. Springer and the team’s other seniors saw their careers come to a close — careers that were unfortunately impacted by the loss of a 2020 season but did include state championships their freshman and junior years.
Of course it was difficult to lose in the final game, but Springer said she was trying to keep everything in perspective.
“I think that the thing I’m always going to remember is the relationships I made with these girls,” she said. “Our coaches were saying at the end of the game, ‘Yeah, you’ll remember the game, but what really matters is the relationships you built because those aren’t going away.’
“I just think pictures with the trophy are great, but just the teammates and all the relationships I’ve built are so much more important. It’s really tough to lose, but we won in so much else.”