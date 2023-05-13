Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team won twice on Saturday in Jackson, Wyoming, beating Jackson Hole Black 15-13 and defeating the Northwest Avalanche 15-10.
In the first game, Lily James had six goals and three assists. Ruby Gilbreth scored twice and had two assists, and Eloise Trafton had three goals and one assist. Maddie Work, Chloe Work and Sophie Davis each had one goal. Coco McKay had one goal and two assists, and Hadley Lauermann assisted on two goals.
Alice Cook led the team with five ground balls, and Lauermann was next with three.
“Coco’s defense in the redefend and on the draw circle was a game changer,” head coach Molly Pickall said. “Lily was locked in and orchestrated some great playmaking. Eloise used her field vision to capitalize on interceptions and the backdoor opportunity for several of her goals.
“We struggled with draw controls in the first half but made adjustments and turned it around in the second half. Standout defense from Alice and crucial saves from Exie in the last five minutes helped us stave off a late run by Jackson.”
Goaltender Exie Salmon finished with seven saves.
In the later game, Gilbreth had five goals and two assists, and McKay also scored five times with one assist. James had four goals and one assist. Lauermann had two assists, and Maddie Work had one. Chloe Work had one goal. Kenna Gaines had three groundballs, and Salmon and James each had two. Salmon finished with six saves as well.
“In addition to Ruby, Lily and Coco on the scoring end, Eloise and Steph (Leibinger) made some critical changes on the draw in the second half which enabled us to take control of the game,” Pickall said.
Bozeman will complete its regular season with a game Sunday morning against Jackson Hole’s D2 team.
