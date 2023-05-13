Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team won twice on Saturday in Jackson, Wyoming, beating Jackson Hole Black 15-13 and defeating the Northwest Avalanche 15-10.

In the first game, Lily James had six goals and three assists. Ruby Gilbreth scored twice and had two assists, and Eloise Trafton had three goals and one assist. Maddie Work, Chloe Work and Sophie Davis each had one goal. Coco McKay had one goal and two assists, and Hadley Lauermann assisted on two goals.

Alice Cook led the team with five ground balls, and Lauermann was next with three.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you