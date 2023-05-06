In a matchup of the only undefeated teams against league opponents, Saturday morning’s matchup between Bozeman and Billings Rimrock offered a potential glimpse of a championship game later this month.
Bozeman’s offense showed it could score at the same pace as Rimrock’s. But getting defensive stops or even gaining possession proved to be more difficult.
Some second-half adjustments for Bozeman made the game a little tighter, but Rimrock still managed to secure a 13-12 win at Bozeman Sports Park. The consensus afterward, though, was there was no shame in losing to that kind of a team.
“Maybe at best, I’m going to guess, we won 45% of the draws, but the ability to adapt, to shake things off, and focus on what’s next, I was really pleased with that,” Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall said. “We had been watching Billings and how they’ve been playing this year, and that’s a phenomenal team.”
Billings (11-0) kept its perfect record intact, while Bozeman went to 11-2 (which includes beating Helena on Saturday afternoon and a loss to an Idaho team last month).
Both teams proved to be worthy of being at the top of the league with just one more weekend of play before the state tournament is held in Bozeman on May 20-21.
Because of Bozeman’s pedigree as a lacrosse power, there always seems to be pressure on the team to win, Pickall said. She called those expectations a “privilege” that the team must embrace.
“Our league is getting more and more competitive,” Pickall said. “Every day our opponents are getting better, and so every day we have to show up working to get better.”
Bozeman tallied the first two goals of Saturday’s game but then saw Rimrock score the next four. Billings’ largest lead was 8-4 before Bozeman trimmed it to 8-6 by halftime.
A beautiful behind-the-back shot from Eloise Trafton got Bozeman within 8-7 right at the start of the second half, and a goal by Ruby Gilbreth tied it with just over 22 minutes remaining. Billings scored the next three goals to go back ahead and force Bozeman to attempt a comeback.
That was nearly accomplished, as Gilbreth, Sophie Davis and Steph Leibinger scored three of the game’s final four goals. It was Rimrock’s final goal, scored by Jasmyn Zimmerman with 10 minutes left, that proved to be the ultimate insurance point.
Ally Foster of Billings scored six goals to lead her team’s offense. Lily James scored four times and had two assists for Bozeman. Gilbreth and Leibinger each finished with two goals. Coco McKay and Maddie Work each scored once. Quinny Patterson had four assists.
Even while going against the strong play of Billings’ goalie Abby Hubbard, Bozeman found opportunities to score. But there were some sequences when Bozeman’s players rushed their shots, Pickall said, and that benefited Billings going the other way.
“We can’t get away with a poor shot against her,” Pickall said of Hubbard. “Some of those, we were just pushing it too much and it turned over, and then it didn’t give our midfield a break to get back on defense. I’d say they had two or three of their goals off those scenarios in the second half.”
Coupled with the trouble on the draw controls, Bozeman had difficulty regaining control of the game. But there is some solace knowing it could very well likely meet with Billings in the state tournament in two weeks.
Saturday’s game, a loss but a learning experience all the same, gives Bozeman plenty of insight on what to be ready for next time.
A few hours later, Bozeman salvaged its Saturday with a 19-1 win over Helena.
McKay had four goals and four assists, James had three goals and six assists and Gilbreth scored three times. Leibinger, Lauermann and Work all scored twice, and Davis, Patterson and Alice Cook each scored once.
The afternoon game included a celebration of the team’s 10 seniors: Gilbreth, McKay, Lauermann, Leibinger, Trafton, James, Maeve Musselman, Mozelle Bertelsen, Carmen Kessenich and Morgan Cogler.
“They’re a hardworking group, and they just put their heads down and lean on each other and are really selfless players,” Pickall said of the seniors. “It’s an absolute privilege to play with such talent that is also so selfless. They’re a fun bunch.”
Bozeman will finish its regular season with three games in Jackson, Wyoming, next weekend.
Boys lacrosse team wins twice
Bozeman’s boys lacrosse team picked up a pair of wins Saturday, beating the Missoula Wild 6-5 in double overtime to begin the day and following with an 11-5 win against Helena East.
Individual statistics were not immediately available.
