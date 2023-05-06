Bozeman girls lacrosse

Bozeman’s Maddie Work shoots against the Missoula Spartans on April 28 in Missoula.

 Chris Patterson/Contributed

In a matchup of the only undefeated teams against league opponents, Saturday morning’s matchup between Bozeman and Billings Rimrock offered a potential glimpse of a championship game later this month.

Bozeman’s offense showed it could score at the same pace as Rimrock’s. But getting defensive stops or even gaining possession proved to be more difficult.

Some second-half adjustments for Bozeman made the game a little tighter, but Rimrock still managed to secure a 13-12 win at Bozeman Sports Park. The consensus afterward, though, was there was no shame in losing to that kind of a team.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

