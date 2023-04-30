Bozeman girls lacrosse went an undefeated 3-0 at a tournament hosted at Fort Missoula this weekend.
The Hawks started off with a 17-10 win over the Missoula Spartans Friday night. Bozeman’s offense initially struggled thanks to Spartans goalkeeper Hallie Gaddy, turnovers and a “lack of focus,” Hawks head coach Molly Pickall said.
But Bozeman refocused at halftime and played “some of our best lacrosse we’ve played all season,” Pickall said, outscoring the Spartans 14-2 in the second half. Lily James led the Hawks with six total goals.
Pickall also pointed to the play of Eloise Trafton, who won 18 of 28 draws for the Hawks, and the “beautiful playmaking” of Coco McKay and James on the attack. The McKay/James duo accounted for 10 total goals.
In the second game, Bozeman came out on top 20-8 over the Missoula Wild Saturday morning.
Pickall was pleased with how the Hawks “maintained momentum throughout the entire game.” McKay and James stood out once again, accounting for eight total goals. Chloe Work and Lauermann also had breakout games, Pickall said, with Work scoring four goals. The Hawks also controlled 18 of 29 draws.
Bozeman closed out tournament play with a 23-13 win over the Northwest Avalanche. Pickall called the Avalanche “a young and fast team with lots of good threats in the midfield and attack,” meaning the back-and-forth start to the game was no surprise.
The Hawks took a lead going into halftime with four total goals scored in the final 45 seconds of the half by Chloe and Maddie Work. Bozeman continued to control tempo and possession in the second half with “draws and well-executed plays,” Pickall said.
Ruby Gilbreth “led the charge” offensively, Pickall added, with a team-high seven goals on just seven shots. Pickall also said Trafton stood out by winning 25 of 35 draws and the defensive duo of Mozelle Bertelsen and Kenna Gaines helped the Hawks seal the win.
Bozeman will next face Rimrock and Helena at home next Saturday.
