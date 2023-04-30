Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman girls lacrosse went an undefeated 3-0 at a tournament hosted at Fort Missoula this weekend.

The Hawks started off with a 17-10 win over the Missoula Spartans Friday night. Bozeman’s offense initially struggled thanks to Spartans goalkeeper Hallie Gaddy, turnovers and a “lack of focus,” Hawks head coach Molly Pickall said.

But Bozeman refocused at halftime and played “some of our best lacrosse we’ve played all season,” Pickall said, outscoring the Spartans 14-2 in the second half. Lily James led the Hawks with six total goals.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you