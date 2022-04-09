Subscribe
In a rematch of last season’s state championship game, Bozeman earned a 19-7 win Saturday in Helena against Jackson Hole Black.
Bozeman, the four-time defending state champion, won thanks in part to four goals from Eloise Trafton and three from Avery Walker.
Head coach Molly Pickall noted that Jackson Hole was missing some key players due to its spring break.
“We’ll see a much more competitive team the next time we play,” she said.
Bozeman (3-0) also received two goals from Ella Roe, Ruby Gilbreth, Melaina Springer, Lily James and Coco McKay. Maeve Musselman and Hadley Lauermann each scored once.
Springer also had eight draw controls and scooped up five ground balls. Roe had four assists and six ground balls. Lauermann had three assists and two ground balls.
