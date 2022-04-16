Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team improved to 4-0 this season with a 17-6 win on Saturday morning against Billings Rimrock.
Bozeman received four goals and two assists from Ella Roe and four goals and one assist from Eloise Trafton. Lily James scored three times and added an assist. Melaina Springer and Ruby Gilbreth each scored twice, and Lily MacFadyen scored once. Springer also had one assist with a team-high five draw controls and six ground balls.
In a stroke of luck, Bozeman also had a ball bounce into the net off of the Rimrock goalie for a 17th goal.
“It was our most consistent game thus far this season from start to finish,” head coach Molly Pickall said. “We controlled the ball and set the tempo for the majority of both halves.”
Goalie Emily Black had three saves, all in the second half.
“On defense, junior Shasta Morosi had a couple standout plays in critical moments that shut down breakaway plays by Billings’ strongest player Ally Foster,” Pickall said.
Pickall also highlighted the play of Roe and Trafton in the draw circle and the attacking zone.
“Both just had beautiful heads up play throughout the game,” she said. “Melaina continues to be our strong and dynamic backbone. She had a beautiful twizzler trick shot goal and great feeds in addition to her domination on ground balls and draw controls.”
Bozeman also had a game Saturday evening against the Helena Guardians, but that result was not available before deadline.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.