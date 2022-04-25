Bozeman’s boys lacrosse team went undefeated over the weekend, going 4-0 to move to 9-0 this season.
On Saturday in Missoula, Bozeman beat the Missoula Spartans 11-0 and the Missoula Wild 13-6. On Sunday in Ronan, Bozeman beat Glacier 12-0 and Mead (Washington) 5-4.
Against the Spartans, Jacob Johnson and Kaden Kinney each scored three goals. Connor Haupt, Jasper Skidmore, Toby Dinges and Everett Carr each added single goals. Jackson Wanderer scored once and also had three assists. Rico Graf also had one assist.
Austin Baller made eight saves in the shutout. Pi Taylor had eight ground balls, while Kinney, Luke Smith and Sullivan Luckay each had five.
Against the Wild, Wanderer, Harrison Wolpoe and Wyatt Stoddart each scored three times. Kinney scored twice and had four assists, and Johnson had one goal and one assist. Wanderer had two assists, Haupt had one and Smith had one. Smith also had 11 ground balls. Baller had five saves.
Against Glacier, Kinney scored five times, Wanderer added three goals and Smith scored twice. Johnson and Hudson Wiens each had one goal. Wolpoe and Wanderer had two assists, while Kinney and Smith each had one. Baller had nine saves in the shutout.
Against Mead, Johnson and Wanderer each scored twice and Smith scored once. Kinney had two assists and Wolpoe had one. Baller tallied 11 saves.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.