The Bozeman boys lacrosse team went 2-0 over the weekend, beating the Missoula Wild 10-8 and the Northwest Avalanche 15-4 on Saturday in Kalispell.
The team played without five normal starters due to illness and other school commitments but managed to collect two wins nonetheless to stay undefeated at 6-0.
“Young players stepped up and helped put together two solid games,” head coach Dan Springer said. “Our defense was outstanding for most of the games, but fatigue set in late and we gave up a few late goals to Missoula.”
Against the Wild, Luke Smith, Harrison Wolpoe and Wyatt Stoddart each scored three goals. Cooper Walker also scored once. Smith had two assists. Wolpoe, Bodin Flair and Sawyer Rogers all had one assist. Pi Taylor led the team with 12 ground balls, and Carter Fust was next with five. In goal, Austin Baller had one save in the first half. In the second half, Oben Kessenich had four total saves.
Against the Avalanche, Stoddart and Smith each had three goals. Henry Scott, Rogers and Wolpoe all had two scores. Solomon Keegan, Jack Mayr and Flair all scored once. Wolpoe had four assists, and Rogers and Scott each had two while Smith had one. Taylor’s seven ground balls led the team. Baller, Scott and Stoddart all had three ground balls. Baller made three saves, and Kessenich made four.
Bozeman’s girls team split its pair of games over the weekend, beating Eagle High School (Idaho) 13-12 and falling to Boise High School 12-8 to move to 7-1 this season.
Against Boise on Friday, Coco McKay and Lily James each scored two goals. Chloe Work, Maddie Work, Hadley Lauermann and Eloise Trafton all scored one goal. McKay had two assists, while James and Quinny Patterson each had one. Maeve Musselman led the team with five ground balls, and Ruby Gilbreth and Kenna Gaines backed her up with four each. Exie Salmon had five saves in goal.
“Both teams kept the pressure on each other and as a result we had many exciting midfield turnovers,” head coach Molly Pickall said. “While we generally controlled the draw, Boise was quick to pressure and get the resulting turnover. We had a few good runs, but ultimately couldn’t match the great team play from Boise.”
Against Eagle on Saturday, McKay scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. She also had two assists in the win. James scored four times and had four assists, and Gilbreth scored twice with one assist. Trafton and Maddie Work each scored twice, and Stephanie Leibinger had one goal. Musselman had four ground balls, and Alice Cook had three. Salmon made three saves.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.