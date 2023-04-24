Let the news come to you

The Bozeman boys lacrosse team went 2-0 over the weekend, beating the Missoula Wild 10-8 and the Northwest Avalanche 15-4 on Saturday in Kalispell.

The team played without five normal starters due to illness and other school commitments but managed to collect two wins nonetheless to stay undefeated at 6-0.

“Young players stepped up and helped put together two solid games,” head coach Dan Springer said. “Our defense was outstanding for most of the games, but fatigue set in late and we gave up a few late goals to Missoula.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

