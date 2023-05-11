During a game last week, Bozeman’s boys lacrosse team put 59 shots on net and came away with just six goals.
The team won 6-5 in double overtime against the Missoula Wild, but the dearth of scoring was both rare and somewhat alarming.
After a few days of practice since then, the offense looked back to its usual high-performance self in a 14-1 win Thursday evening against the Billings Bandits at Bozeman Sports Park.
“We kept getting told, ‘Just hit the cage, just hit the cage,’ and at some point it’s like ‘Just do what we do,’” senior Logan Springer said. “We just go back to the basics. Shoot your shot and they’ll start to go in, and we saw it today.”
Springer was one of nine players with goals for Bozeman, which improved to 12-0 and completed an undefeated regular season.
Bozeman’s seniors were honored before the game, and the righting of the team’s offense helped ensure there would be no letdown in the final regular season game after almost 10 years together.
“Finally it’s come to a close and it’s obviously super sad, but I think this season we’ve all really come together and enjoyed our time together,” said senior Rico Graf, who had one goal and one assist in the win. “Obviously there’s some ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we’re like a family, and that’s something I cherish dearly.”
Luke Smith missed the game with an ankle sprain, but he hopes to be back on the field next week for the state tournament, where Bozeman has the top seed and a first-round bye. Smith celebrated senior nights at Bozeman High for football and basketball in past months, but lacrosse is a sport that gives him teammates from Gallatin as well. Regarding the group of seniors, their years of lacrosse have been special in a different way.
“We’ve been together for a long time, so there’s a lot more than just connections on the field,” Smith said. “There’s definitely some deep connections with the families, all the culture that we’ve built up through those years.”
Springer, Harrison Wolpoe and Wyatt Stoddart each supplied two goals to Thursday’s winning effort. Connor Baller had three goals, including a beautiful spinning shot in the second half. Jasper Skidmore, Sawyer Rogers, Bodin Flair and Bode Naffziger all added single goals. Skidmore, Rogers, Cooper Walker, Solomon Keegan and Jackson Wanderer all had assists.
Bozeman had a 6-0 lead before the Bandits scored their only goal in the second quarter. Billings was otherwise held in check, as most other teams have been against Bozeman this season.
Bozeman’s head coach Dan Springer said the team’s perfect record was a credit to the players taking every game and every opponent seriously.
“It can be difficult. It’s certainly not hard for the other teams,” Dan Springer said. “They’re ready every time they come out to play us, and they want to beat us.”
So far, though, nobody has succeeded in doing so. And Bozeman’s players and coaches take pride in that.
“These boys are competitive. They don’t want to lose,” Dan Springer said. “But we talk about ‘That’s not the goal.’ The goal every year is to get 1% better every day. The idea is to be peaking and performing the best they can at the end of the season. That might mean you take a loss during the season if you’re not there yet. Obviously that didn’t happen this year, but the idea is always to continue to push and push and push.”
Bozeman’s next challenge will be to continue its stretch of dominance next weekend in the state tournament. The team is seeking its sixth championship in seven years. The players have set themselves up nicely to do just that.
“Whenever we step on the field, our intention is to score on offense, and on the defensive side it’s to cause turnovers,” Graf said. “We do that when we’re focused. That’s the main goal of this year, just focus. We let up sometimes, but when we’re focused, we’re the best team in our league, and it shows.”
