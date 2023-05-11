Let the news come to you

During a game last week, Bozeman’s boys lacrosse team put 59 shots on net and came away with just six goals.

The team won 6-5 in double overtime against the Missoula Wild, but the dearth of scoring was both rare and somewhat alarming.

After a few days of practice since then, the offense looked back to its usual high-performance self in a 14-1 win Thursday evening against the Billings Bandits at Bozeman Sports Park.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

