Bozeman seemingly always had a timely answer.
Despite a few stretches of uneven defensive play on Saturday against the Billings Bandits, the team made it a trend to come up with a big play whenever necessary.
Bozeman remained undefeated against in-state opponents with a 12-5 win at Bozeman Sports Park.
The Bandits twice got within three goals in the fourth quarter in attempts to make a comeback. Each time, Bozeman answered with a score to stave off that possibility.
“This is a very mature team,” head coach Dan Springer said. “We have freshmen all the way up to seniors playing, but they’re resilient. They know what they’re capable of. They understand the game really well. They never get too up or get too down, and that’s key.”
That was evident in the final quarter after Billings’ Chase Egan scored with 10 minutes, 41 seconds to play. That goal trimmed Bozeman’s lead to 7-4, but the home team won the ensuing draw and Kaden Kinney scored off an assist from Logan Springer at the 10:32 mark for an immediate response.
Billings’ Tyler Brown scored his third goal of the game with 7:14 left for an 8-5 margin. That would be the Bandits’ final goal, though, as Bozeman’s offense restored order from there.
Jackson Wanderer began the final offensive attack with a goal at 6:44. His initial shot was blocked in front of the net, but he corralled the ball and tried again, this time finding the back of the net.
Wanderer made it a habit all game of being in the right place at the right time. He scored with 6:23 remaining in the second quarter for a 3-1 lead, a scoring opportunity that presented itself after teammate Connor Haupt’s shot hit the post and Wanderer scooped and scored in front of the net. Wanderer later scored again with one second remaining before halftime for a 6-2 lead.
“I just find the open spot,” said Wanderer, a junior. “Wherever someone isn’t, I’ll go find it. If the ball’s down, I’ll run to it, pick it up and look for the open shot, just whatever the best shot is for Bozeman lacrosse.”
Wanderer also had three assists in the game, including on Jacob Johnson’s opening goal.
“What we saw from Jackson Wanderer was his effort,” Dan Springer said. “All of a sudden when one kid picks up the effort level, the whole team picks it up. In this case it was Jackson Wanderer. He’s got incredibly gifted hands, and in the crease area around the net he’s very gifted at finding the ball and being able to get a quick release.”
After Wanderer’s goal in the fourth quarter, Bozeman added goals in quick succession from Luke Smith, Logan Springer and Harrison Wolpoe to create the final margin.
Dan Springer called the team “flat” on both ends during the third quarter, but the activity level in the fourth more than made up for it. Billings scored just once in the third, but the Bandits forced Bozeman into several turnovers and miscues. Eventually, ball security became less of an issue, and the team regrouped.
During the first half, the team’s defense was quite stout, especially during two sequences of playing a man down due to penalties in the first quarter. The Bandits scored twice during the first half, but never when they had an advantage.
Bozeman’s defense stepped up in those cases. Toby Dinges intercepted a pass during one instance and later helped teammate Pi Taylor force a turnover on the second one.
“I don’t think the mindset changes at all,” senior defenseman Sully Luckay said of playing shorthanded. “I think there’s one goal, and that’s always to keep the ball out of the net. It just requires a little bit more focus and communication. We don’t ever expect to let a goal in on man down and we’re never OK with it.”
In addition to Wanderer’s three scores, Kinney also scored three times and Logan Springer had two goals.
Later on Saturday, Bozeman defeated Great Falls 16-1. Johnson led that effort with four goals. Wolpoe added three, and Kinney and Wanderer each scored two. Logan Springer, Haupt, Sawyer Rogers, Hudson Wiens and Keelan Gaines all added single goals. With the pair of wins, the team improved to 12-1 this year, with its only loss to an Idaho team last month.
Bozeman has one more week and at least one more game remaining in the regular season before attention turns to the postseason, where the team expects to find similar success.
“I believe we have the best coaches in the state. They coach us up really well,” Luckay said. “And big credit also to our offense who always puts up goals no matter what, even when the defense is struggling. The season has gone as expected. We don’t ever expect to lose to anybody in the state, and we don’t.”
Girls lacrosse earns three wins
Bozeman’s girls lacrosse team won twice on Friday and once Saturday to finish the regular season with a 13-1 record, with the only loss to an Idaho team last month.
On Friday, Bozeman won 17-5 over Jackson Hole Black, a varsity squad, and 20-7 against Jackson Hole Orange, the same city’s JV team.
In the first game, Melaina Springer led Bozeman with five goals and three assists. Ella Roe scored four times, Ruby Gilbreth, Coco McKay and Avery Walker each scored twice and Steph Leibinger and Eloise Trafton each scored once. Walker had two assists while Maddy Ziegler, Maeve Musselman, McKay and Leibinger each had one. Emily Black made six saves.
Against Jackson Hole Orange, Gilbreth and Trafton each tallied six goals. Roe, Leibinger and Walker each scored twice. Springer and Hadley Lauermann each scored once. McKay and Roe each had three assists, while Walker and Leibinger each had two. Gilbreth, Springer and Lily Cross each had one. Black made three saves.
Bozeman beat the Missoula Spartans 14-11 on Saturday. Gilbreth scored four times to lead the offense. Roe added three goals. Walker and Springer each had two goals and two assists. Lauermann had two goals and three assists, and McKay scored once. Black notched five saves.