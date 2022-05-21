Both Bozeman teams made good use of their first-round byes in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association playoffs Saturday in Helena.
The girls team posted a 17-6 win over the Missoula Wild to advance to Sunday’s championship game. They’ll face Jackson Hole Black at 1 p.m in a rematch of last season’s final.
The boys team began the day with a 20-1 win over Great Falls in the quarterfinals and later added a 14-1 win in the semifinals against Helena East. They’ll play in the boys title game at 3 p.m. Sunday against the Billings Bandits.
Both Bozeman teams entered the playoffs as the top seed and without a loss to a Montana opponent this season. Both programs are in search of a fifth consecutive state championship.
The girls had a strong opening performance, especially in the first half as the team’s defense held the Wild scoreless. Head coach Molly Pickall highlighted Maeve Musselman’s effort in shutting down Missoula’s Jules Lane.
“In the second half, the Wild made some good adjustments and Jules did get a goal, but no matter where she went Maeve was there on attack and on the draw,” Pickall said. “Maeve’s work ethic and discipline to execute her role was a linchpin in our game plan.”
Bozeman led 7-0 at halftime thanks to three goals from Hadley Lauermann and two goals from Melaina Springer. Coco McKay and Lily James also scored in the first half.
Lauermann finished with four goals, while McKay and James each had three. Ruby Gilbreth scored twice, while Sophia Davis, Avery Walker and Lily MacFadyen each scored one goal.
The team is without attack Ella Roe this weekend due to an illness, but the offense had little trouble making up for her absence.
“Offense was beautiful today. Great Tic-Tac-Toe passing to goal, playmaking and most of all selfless play and dedication to our game plan,” Pickall said. “Hadley Lauermann came out with a hot stick and established our momentum.”
The team’s defense and midfield was strong throughout. Springer and Eloise Trafton helped maximize possession of the ball, Pickall said. Springer had three assists and Trafton had two. Walker also had two assists.
“Whenever the Wild got an offensive possession, our defense stepped up to take it away, led by goalie Emily Black,” Pickall said.
Black made 11 saves in the win.
Boys goalie Austin Baller made a combined 14 saves across two games — a “lights out” performance, according to head coach Dan Springer. Baller’s efforts were part of a larger dominating defensive day.
“We have two freshmen, a sophomore and a senior playing defense, and all of them are playing like upperclassmen, so that makes a huge difference,” Springer said, referring to Toby Dinges, Carter Fust, Torrin Stoddart and Sully Luckay. “It starts with communication. You hear our defenders communicating all the time. It’s kind of culminating at the end of the year, and that’s what you expect to happen.”
That defensive line received reinforcements from Jace Giffin and Jack Mayer, among others.
Offensively, nine different players tallied goals in the first game. Jackson Wanderer led that effort with four, while Harrison Wolpoe and Logan Springer each had three. Wyatt Stoddart, Jacob Johnson, Kaden Kinney and Hudson Wiens each scored twice. Luke Smith and Sawyer Rogers had one goal each.
In the semifinal, Wolpoe scored four goals and Johnson and Kinney each had three. Springer, Stoddart, Wanderer and Wiens each had one goal.
“Where we win the game is between the lines,” Springer said. “It’s our midfield line that controls the tempo, gets the ground balls and moves the ball up the field.”
Bozeman’s boys D2 team will also play in the title game at that level at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Springer said he was proud of the varsity team for taking advantage of its bye into the quarterfinals and then decisively taking care of business in two games on Saturday.
“It’s fully what we expected them to do,” Springer said. “Even though we were ahead of where we thought we were this year as we started, it’s been slowly getting even better and stronger and 1% better every day.”