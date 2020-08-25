High schools in Gallatin County will be allowed to invite a limited number of fans to games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to guidance from the Gallatin City-County Health Department after collaboration with county school superintendents, athletes for football, soccer and volleyball will each be permitted to invite two people per contest to every home event.
If a competition is between two teams in Gallatin County — for example, if the Bozeman Hawks play at Belgrade — then fans for both teams will be allowed with the same restrictions as long as the facilities can accommodate for appropriate social distancing. However, if teams from outside of the county travel to play in Gallatin County, only fans from the home teams will be permitted.
Golf and cross-country events have different rules depending on which county the host team is located in.
At football games in the county, 60 players will be allowed on the sideline per game. During Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan, groups were to be limited to 50 people.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said health officers in Montana’s larger counties had previously recommended to the Montana High School Association to push fall sports back to the spring, especially for high-contact sports.
“The Montana High School Association chose not to take that advice and push the decisions to the locals,” Kelley said. “So our local school district was left with this really tough situation where they had to make decisions about how to have these sports and how to have them safely.”
Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator said Kelley and other county health leaders were willing to come up with guidelines to help make participation as safe as possible. Ator pointed out that Bozeman and Belgrade graduations last spring provided a blueprint for allowing spectators at sports. About 1,000 people were invited to each event.
Ator said he will be ironing out details regarding attendance within the next couple days. He hopes that if initial fan allowance is handled well, more will be allowed in the future.
“I was relieved that they let us have 60 people on a sideline for football games, and I was glad we did get two parents per athlete,” Ator said. “A couple weeks ago, I didn’t know if we were going to have sports, and then I didn’t think we were going to have any attendance. So from that point to where we are today, I feel pretty good.”
Kelley recognized the complexity of reopening schools and allowing sports to continue. In hopes of balancing the advantages of youth sports and public health risks, county health officials collaborated with local school leaders and the CDC to formulate a plan for sporting events.
Those parties agreed that allowing students to compete in sports would bring a benefit to the youth involved, but large crowds would present a “significant public health risk that could cause disease spread and imperil other school operations.”
Kelley and the superintendents agreed that allowing a reduced crowd size with social-distancing measures gives programs the best chance of finishing their seasons as safely as possible.
“You can never remove all risk in these situations,” Kelley said.
“In these high-contact sports, there’s more risk than in other settings. What we heard though was that schools are making the decision that the benefits of sports — because there are benefits, there’s social and emotional benefits, there’s physical health, there’s emotional health, there’s keeping kids connected to school — all those things are really important.
“And we told schools that, like with everything with this pandemic, it’s a balance. It’s a balance between what are the advantages of doing it, what are the risks. A lot of the schools feel they can manage the risks. We wanted to make sure we were giving our best advice to them as we were moving forward with that.
“So I think they can do it in a way that manages the risk. I don’t know how this is going to turn out. I hope we can do it without ever having a (coronavirus) case, but I think we’ll probably end up with cases and we’ll have to manage that as it happens. If I thought it was totally unsafe and you could never do it in a safe way, I would’ve told (the superintendents) that. I just think people should understand that there’s no way we could ever remove all risk. There’s going to be some risk involved in this.”
The Gallatin City-County Health Department also spelled out several other recommendations for athletic programs in the county. This included COVID-19 screening processes for athletes and personnel before games and practices, wearing face coverings except during exercise, and remaining socially distant including on sidelines.
Spectators should wear masks and socially distance from others. If the facilities don’t allow for that distance, fan numbers should be reduced. According to recommendations, “the (host school) should require and take reasonable measures to ensure that all spectators wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth” when social distance guidelines are not possible or observed.
If an athlete or personnel tests positive for coronavirus, the Gallatin City-County Health Department will work with the school and people affected to limit the spread. That includes a contract tracing investigation and identifying those who should self-isolate to protect others.
“Schools are really intent on managing this the best way they can to keep people safe,” Kelley said. “I think that’s going to be a challenge, but I think if they can keep their spectators down to two per participant, if they can really manage how the operation happens, then we have a chance of doing this in an environment that will be successful. But we just don’t know.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.