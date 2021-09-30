Verge brothers leading Gallatin to top spot after first day of state golf By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 30, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin's Justus Verge lines up his putt during the Belgrade Invite earlier this season at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Jordan Verge tees off during the Belgrade Invite earlier this season at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jordan and Justus Verge are identical twins, and on the first day of the state meet, the Gallatin seniors had identical scores.The Verge brothers both shot 1-under-par 71 on the first of two days at the Class AA meet to tie for the lead in the boys’ individual standings Thursday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Gallatin carded 294 after the first day, eight better than Kalispell Glacier.The Verges have high expectations. And after not winning the title a year ago, they began working for this season a week after the 2020 state meet ended. “It’s good, but we’ve only got one day,” Justus Verge said. “We’ve got tomorrow left, so it’s good to be tied right now, but that’s not the biggest priority. We’re focused on the team right now.”Billings West’s girls were in the lead with 320, while the Raptors were in second with 355 and Bozeman was third at 357 as Elly Atkins was in a tie for second. The Hawks boys were in seventh with a team score of 337.While the Gallatin boys were in the lead, golf is “a crazy sport,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said. Anything could happen. The Raptors learned that last year.“They’ve been on a mission all year,” Clark said. “It’s a great group, and I know they want to finish.”After taking second place at the state meet a year ago, Gallatin began the season determined to take the championship this year, just as some of the Raptors did when they were attending Bozeman before the programs split.“We let it go as a positive thing,” Jordan Verge said. “Just using that as a positive this year, and so far it’s worked.”Justus Verge, a two-time state champion while at Bozeman, shot even par on his first nine holes. He then birdied Nos. 12 and 15, bogeyed No. 17 and had pars on the rest.Justus didn’t feel he hit the ball well and said his short game “saved me like crazy.” He credited those who work on the course for making it challenging. That way, he said, the best teams will succeed.Justus said he hasn’t pondered much that it was his final season. He said it would make him lose focus.“It was such a grind out there that I wasn’t thinking too much about that stuff. I couldn’t,” Justus said. “If I was lax on one putt, it could cost me. I had to make sure I was focused all day. We’ve got to do that tomorrow as well. Now more than ever, every shot counts. You’ve got to make sure you play smart.”Jordan Verge, coming off an Eastern AA Divisional win, bogeyed the third, fourth and 10th holes to end up 3-over with eight holes to go. But he birdied four of his next six. Jordan Verge said his hitting was “way off.” His drives were alright, but his iron shots weren’t up to his standard. He was hoping to improve for Friday.“As a team, we really have a chance to take this home,” Jordan Verge said. “It would be a huge accomplishment. The coaches have definitely earned it for sure. They’ve pushed us hard. To have that as a part of the high school would be amazing.”Ramey Lloyd was in a tie for seventh by carding 75. Gavin Klein was in a tie for 13th by recording 77. With a score of 79, Stevie Voigt was tied for 20th.“We knew it was not going to be a cakewalk. There’s some really good teams in the state,” Clark said. “It’s nice to be in the spot that we are, but we’re only halfway through, so there’s a lot of work to be done.”Ella Torsleff led the Raptors girls and ended the day in a tie for ninth with 85. Addiley Lloyd was just one stroke behind in 13th. Zoie Ceartin shot 89 and was in 15th. Addison Bleile, with 95, was in 23rd and Wrigley Loucks was 53rd with 120.“The girls are right there in the mix,” Clark said. “They competed hard.”Atkins paced the Hawks’ girls and shot 82, 11 strokes behind Billings West’s Bella Johnson. Atkins said a practice round on Wednesday mentally prepared her. That way, she knew how she was going to approach each hole. She said, despite tough pin placements, she read greens successfully and made good putts.“I think things went pretty well today,” Atkins said. “There were definitely some rough holes today and some hard pins, but I just had to play smart.”Bozeman’s Olivia Yochim was in a tie for 17th with 91. In a tie for 20th, Sara Priebe and Ava Couture shot 93 while Averi Bertram was in 22nd just one stroke behind.For Bozeman’s boys, Nate Pailthorpe was in a tie for 22nd and Spencer Wilkinson was in a tie for 27th to lead the Hawks. Pailthorpe shot 80 while Wilkinson carded 82.Logan Lynch was in a tie for 34th with 85 and Dylan Couture was in a tie for 47th with 90. David Bickerstaff, with 96, was tied for 56th.Atkins said she has “a lot of confidence” in her team.“I have a lot of faith,” she said. “All of us have a good mental state when we golf, and we all know that this isn’t just one person. It’s a team sport.”Belgrade’s girls were in seventh with 442. Bella Anderson shot 96 to tie for 24th and pace the Panthers. Jacob Maroney was leading the Panthers boys in 50th by carding 92. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Justus Verge Boys Sport Golf Elly Atkins Gallatin Jordan Verge Matt Clark Team ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets