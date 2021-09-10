Verge brothers lead Gallatin golf to win at Fairmont Invite By Chronicle Staff Sep 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin's Jordan Verge tees off during the Belgrade Invite on Aug. 31 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin’s Justus Verge and Jordan Verge took the top two spots at the Fairmont Invite, which wrapped up on Friday after two days of competition at Hot Springs Resort in Anaconda.Justus shot a two-day score of 140 (69-71) and Jordan followed with 143 (72-71) to help the Raptors to a fourth consecutive team win to start the season. Gallatin combined to shoot 595, 32 strokes ahead of Billings Senior. Billings Skyview was third (635) and Bozeman (670) was fourth.Stevie Voigt (82-75—157) and Ramey Lloyd (77-82—159) placed 10th and 11th, respectively. Gavin Klein (84-78—162) rounded out Gallatin’s day.Bozeman’s Nate Pailthorpe (80-81) shot 161 to lead the Hawks boys. Logan Lynch (77-86—163), Dylan Couture (87-86—173), Spencer Wilkinson (87-89—176) and Luke Raynovich (94-86—180) completed Bozeman’s scoring. On the girls side, Billings West took the top spot with a score of 689. Billings Senior (721) followed in second place, and Bozeman (727) was third. Gallatin was fourth (735).Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd placed third at 166 (84-82), 10 shots back of medalist Kodie Hoagland from Butte. Ella Torsleff shot 180 (89-91) to place eighth. She was followed by Addison Bleile (97-94—191), Zoie Ceartin (98-100—198) and Cassidy Levert (118-110—228).Bozeman’s Sara Priebe shot 170 (79-91) to lead the Hawks and place sixth. Teammate Elly Atkins was seventh (95-84—179). Averi Bertram (86-101—187), Ava Couture (105-93—198) and Olivia Yochim (98-103—201) all followed. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Gallatin Sport Justus Verge Billings Jordan Verge Sara Priebe Fairmont Invite Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets