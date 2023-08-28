Let the news come to you

After the first day of the Belgrade Invite at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman teammates Cooper Bourret and Jack McKee are in the top five after shooting rounds of 72 and 74, respectively, on Monday.

Both players finished just a few shots behind Butte’s Brenner Booth, who led with a score of 69. Competition will resume at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club on Tuesday morning.

Led by Bourret and McKee, the Hawks were in second place at the end of the first day with a team score of 306, trailing only Billings Skyview’s 297.


