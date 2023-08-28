After the first day of the Belgrade Invite at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman teammates Cooper Bourret and Jack McKee are in the top five after shooting rounds of 72 and 74, respectively, on Monday.
Both players finished just a few shots behind Butte’s Brenner Booth, who led with a score of 69. Competition will resume at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club on Tuesday morning.
Led by Bourret and McKee, the Hawks were in second place at the end of the first day with a team score of 306, trailing only Billings Skyview’s 297.
Reid Wilkinson carded a 79 and David Bickerstaff shot 81 to complete Bozeman’s scoring. Finn Darnell shot 88.
Gallatin’s boys team finished at 316 for the day, putting the Raptors in fifth place. Gallatin’s four scorers were all remarkably consistent. Cobe Sacry led with a 78, Benson Lauermann and Finn Chumbler followed at 79 and Toby Dinges scored an 80.
On the girls side, Gallatin’s Addison Bleile was in fourth place after shooting an 80 on the first day — 10 strokes behind Bella Johnson of Billings West.
Gallatin’s girls sit in third place entering Tuesday after posting a collective score of 348 on Monday. The Raptors trail only Billings Senior (332) and West (346).
Kiah Holmes-Morrissey (84), Wrigley Loucks (87) and Hannah Bowcott (97) all contributed to Gallatin’s team score on Monday. Sophie Stark finished at 114.
Bozeman’s girls shot 367 combined to claim fourth place after the first day. Kira Connell shot an 83, putting her in sixth place among individuals. Arianna Vaughn (90), Avery Gardner (96) and Annika Swandal (98) completed the scoring. Sara Zowada shot a 109.
Belgrade’s girls team was in seventh place after Monday with a score of 392. Leila Mamangun (91), Lilia Troxel (99), Whitney Maierle (100) and Nataly Durham (102) made up the team score, but Teagan McMahon (103) was close behind.
Belgrade’s boys were in 10th place in the 11-team field with a score of 356. Landon Morin led the Panthers with an 85, and Dawson Clingingsmith and Connor Kelley each shot 89. Owen Plagmann scored a 93. Brayton VanDyken finished at 100 to round out the day.
