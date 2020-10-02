Following a toe-to-toe round, Cooper Knarr embraced Sami Yates after the final putt of the day. The rest of their Bozeman teammates gathered for a group hug, too.
Yates and Knarr had competed for two days with hopes of winning an individual Class AA title. Yates ended up at the top of the standings, but they both finished as winners.
The Hawks girls won their fifth consecutive Class AA championship Friday at Missoula Country Club, marking another undefeated season after not losing a single tournament this year. Yates shot nine-over 78-74—152 to take the individual state championship.
“It was crazy out there. It was such a battle,” Yates said of her competition with Knarr. “But at the end of the day, we were so happy for each other.”
After leading on Day 1, Knarr concluded a stroke behind at 10-over 76-77—153. Just nine strokes behind the lead, Franchi Ceartin tied for fifth (79-82—161). Elly Atkins (88-93—181) took 20th while Sara Priebe tied for 21st (99-84—183).
This allowed the Hawks to win the team title, carding 321-317—638. That set a new record for a state meet, topping the mark the Hawks set in 2016 when their title run began. The Hawks have collectively won 18 titles.
“It’s awesome,” Hawks first-year head coach Ryan Nelson said. “They wanted it. I think what went into it is just committing to golf and committing to each other, playing as a team all year, pushing each other and just keeping focused on the light at the end of the tunnel, which is a state championship for them.”
Knarr said her desire to defeat Yates pushed her, and vice versa. She pointed to a 2-foot putt on Friday that she missed, which she will remember “for a really long time.”
But she was mostly happy by the way she dealt with mistakes, especially on her first nine holes on Day 2, and responded.
She said the Hawks’ state title streak weighed heavily on her mind for more than a week. The senior was thrilled she could help the team win in the final meet of her career.
“Going into today, we all knew we just needed to stay consistent and play our own game and have fun because it’s our last day as a team,” Knarr said. “We just tried to have a lot of fun today.”
Yates noted her entire team had to play smart. She picked her spots to be aggressive, but for the most part, she remained conservative. She was proud she stuck to that strategy until the final hole.
By making sound decisions, Yates said, the Hawks won another title.
“They did amazing,” Yates said of her teammates. “Watching them improve throughout the whole season was so awesome.”
After winning the Eastern AA Divisional, Gallatin’s boys (308-300—608) were runner-up to Missoula Sentinel (305-297—602).
Trailing by three strokes going into the second day, Raptors head coach Matt Clark believed his team was ready to close the gap. But a “super challenging” stretch on the final nine holes of Day 2 caused the Raptors to fall behind.
Ultimately, Clark couldn’t point to one specific area of the game that didn’t go well. Just a few better drives or more accurate putts could’ve been the difference.
“Every round, you’re going to have some adversity,” Clark said. “You’re going to have some good shots, you’re going to have some bad shots. I was just so proud of how they didn’t quit. They never quit. They showed great resilience throughout the round. They stayed together. They were encouraging to one another. It was a great team atmosphere.”
Gallatin’s Jordan Verge (74-70—144) was runner-up, four strokes behind Sentinel’s Kade McDonough (70-70—140). Two-time state champion Justus Verge (74-76—150) tied for third.
Stevie Voigt (76-77—153) placed seventh, Ramey Lloyd (85-77—162) was 19th and Gavin Klein (84-81—165) tied for 23rd.
“(Sentinel) just played amazing,” Jordan Verge said. “We can’t complain about how we played. I’m very proud of how our guys played for sure.”
For Bozeman’s boys, Jacob Brandon (82-84—166) and Nate Pailthorpe (87-79—166) both tied for 25th while Dylan Couture (88-86—174) tied for 44th.
“I think it was pretty solid,” Nelson said of the Hawks boys’ performance. “Both days were a little slow, a little bumpy, but once they figured out the course, they came out pretty strong.”
With a total of 735, Clark pointed out the Raptors girls would’ve finished fifth if they had qualified for state as a team.
Halle Vandersloot (81-80—161) tied for fifth, Addiley Lloyd (87-82—169) tied for 12th, Zoie Ceartin (99-96—195) tied for 34th and Ella Torsleff (109-101—210) was 42nd.
“We’re super proud of the first year of Gallatin Raptor golf,” Clark said. “We love the character and the work ethic the kids showed and all that stuff. We have high expectations for the program moving forward.”
With three players who made key contributions to the Hawks boys state championship win a year ago, the Raptors were hoping to carry that success over to their new school.
However, Jordan Verge said his team is still optimistic. With no seniors this year, the Raptors will have back each of their top golfers next year. Jordan Verge is looking forward to it.
“Our team has developed so much this year, so if we keep developing I think we’ll be good next year for sure,” he said. “They put in the work and practiced all year just to get to this point. Coming in second will hopefully motivate us a little bit to even work harder and try to get to that point for next year.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.