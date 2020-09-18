Perhaps, Justus Verge admitted, the Gallatin Raptors are a little too competitive.
While they did cheer each other on, they were also battling each other. The success of one drove others. Maybe, Verge confessed, they should start focusing on their own individual game rather than on others.
“The whole team is going to be what helps us either win or lose at state, same with divisionals,” Verge said. “So it comes down to the whole team, not just one player. We all push each other because we know each score and each stroke counts.”
On Thursday, despite a hazy smoke in the area that forced other sporting events to be called off, the Raptors thrived anyway. The Gallatin boys secured first place at the Bozeman Invitational on Thursday at Valley View Golf Club by carding 293. Verge won by shooting 65, and his twin brother, Jordan, was second with 71.
The Bozeman girls were also victorious yet again, shooting 314 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Sami Yates was first in the girls individual standings with 73 while Cooper Knarr was runner-up with 74 to lead the Hawks.
Bozeman’s short game and putting were key. Head coach Ryan Nelson pointed out how well the team managed the course they were familiar with.
Franchi Ceartin (12th, 83), Elly Atkins (14th, 84) and Sara Priebe (15th, 86) all finished in the top 15 for the Hawks.
“Everyone is just getting so much better throughout the season,” Yates said. “Everyone is just playing super smart. Our short game has improved so much over the course of the season, and it’s coming into play on the course a lot.”
The Verges regard Valley View as their home course. Raptors head coach Matt Clark said three of his varsity players are members there. This allowed them to know exactly where to best place their shots.
“Justus just played well all the way around. To shoot 65, you’ve got to do a lot of things right,” Clark said. “The one thing Jordan does and always does is he never quits on a shot and never quits in golf, so he grinded it out.
“That’s kind of how they roll. If things are going well and the swing is going well, they’re going to score low. When the swing isn’t going well, they’re still in it because they’re never going to quit. They’re going to grind out every single shot.”
Stevie Voigt (eighth, 77), Ramey Lloyd (12th, 80) and Gavin Klein (22nd, 87) contributed to the overall score. While Justus Verge said he was proud of his brother and the rest of the team, Clark pointed out how the Raptors still want to build before the end of the season.
“We relied heavily on the Verges today,” Clark said. “If we’re going to move on and be competitive at divisionals and at state, we’re going to have some other guys step up. That’s kind of what we’ll focus on is being a little more consistent depth wise and not having to rely so much on our top two guys.”
The Hawks boys placed second behind the Raptors with 308. Jacob Brandon led the way for Bozeman by shooting 72 and placing fourth. Bryant Rivenbark (sixth, 76) and Nate Pailthorpe (ninth, 79) also finished in the top 10.
Nelson pointed out multiple Bozeman boys shot their best rounds of the season. With the Eastern AA Divisional next week, and the top four teams there moving onto the Class AA meet, Nelson is content that the Hawks have steadily shown they can contend for one of those four spots.
“That’s exactly what you want to see as a coach,” Nelson said of his team’s improvement. “They spend a lot of time in practice and outside of practice working on their game.”
The Raptors girls bettered their score from the Butte High Fairmont Golf Tournament last week to this week by 47 strokes, ending up fourth with 343. Clark believed all five varsity golfers improved from the previous meet, which he said is “a great trend.”
Addiley Lloyd led the Raptors by carding 77 and taking fifth, while Halle Vandersloot (ninth, 78) also finished in the top 10.
“I believe in our girls, and we’re super proud with what they’ve accomplished,” Clark said. “And I’m going to be super proud no matter what happens next week because I know the amount of hard work and commitment they’ve put into this year.”
Both the Hawks and Raptors believe they still have work ahead of them. Justus Verge said he’s familiar with the talent around the state. Those competitors could provide challenges at divisionals and state.
Still, he’s confident in how his team is progressing and remaining focused.
“This is why we practice all year,” he said. “This is why we play, even tournaments throughout the winters, is to be prepared for tournaments like (state and divisionals).”
