Bozeman’s Nate Pailthorpe is playing his best golf of the season at the most important time.

The Hawks senior has put together some very promising performances recently, which is a welcomed development with the Eastern AA Divisional this week and the Class AA meet next week.

In the second annual crosstown match play tournament with Gallatin last week, Pailthorpe won his No. 2 matchup against the Raptors’ Eli Huskey in just 14 holes. He followed that with a career-best 67 on the first day of the Bozeman Invitational on Thursday at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

Bozeman’s Olivia Yochim tees off during the Belgrade Invite on Aug. 30 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

