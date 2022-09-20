Bozeman’s Nate Pailthorpe is playing his best golf of the season at the most important time.
The Hawks senior has put together some very promising performances recently, which is a welcomed development with the Eastern AA Divisional this week and the Class AA meet next week.
In the second annual crosstown match play tournament with Gallatin last week, Pailthorpe won his No. 2 matchup against the Raptors’ Eli Huskey in just 14 holes. He followed that with a career-best 67 on the first day of the Bozeman Invitational on Thursday at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
“It was pretty even-steven,” Pailthorpe said of the day. “Just one bogey in the round. It was a pretty calm day, no bad shots.”
On Friday, battling against a steady rain most of the round, he carded a 79 at Valley View Golf Club but managed to hang on to third place for the event, his highest finish of the season.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” he said of his strong play lately. “I think the team playing well gives all of us a lot of confidence to go into divisionals and state and really score against the best teams.”
Pailthorpe is Bozeman’s No. 2 golfer, and he’s the only senior on the boys team. In his final year of high school golf, he’s excited to see this group improve so much after not being as competitive a year ago. He credits a little more maturity and a lot more camaraderie as the main reasons why.
“Last year we were still kind of building. We were still trying to figure out how we were going to set up for this year, and this year I think we are all playing really well,” Pailthorpe said. “Last year we were all kind of new faces. We were a team, we hung out together and stuff, and this year we’ve done a lot of things outside of golf and hung out with each other and are actually friends.”
Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson has seen that same kind of growth.
“They get along, they enjoy each other and they want to beat each other out there too, which helps,” Nelson said. “They’re taking it a little more seriously, not that they weren’t before, but it’s a little more of a competitive mindset out there.”
It has been paying off well, as the Hawks have been at or near the top of the team standings in each event during the regular season. Bozeman won the two most recent tournaments — in Helena and Bozeman — leading Nelson to say the team is “trending in the right direction.”
Nelson said Pailthorpe has played a tremendous role in that.
“They kind of look up to him a bit,” Nelson said. “He takes practice seriously. He has fun out there, but when he’s practicing he takes it seriously.”
On Bozeman’s girls team, Olivia Yochim is the only senior, and she’s serving in a very similar role. She leads as the team’s No. 1 golfer and, Nelson said, is a model of sportsmanship.
“Olivia’s been really consistent this year,” he said. “She’s kind of humble and says ‘Oh, I’m doing OK,’ but she comes in with an 82 or whatever. She’s consistent and a great kid to be around.”
Yochim wrapped up the Bozeman Invitational last week in fourth place, with a two-day score of 167. That finish came after also placing fourth in Helena two weeks ago, seventh at the Belgrade Invite in late August and sixth in Billings the week before that.
She believes her game has progressed over the course of the season, and it appears to be at a high level right now.
“It’s very encouraging,” she said after her round on Friday at rainy Valley View. “These past few years have been really great, seeing how my golf game has changed. Just playing with the other players has been so fun. This year I’ve definitely been shooting much better, and it’s been really encouraging despite the bad weather, keeping a positive mindset that things will work out.”
Nelson has high hopes for Yochim at the end of the season.
“I think she can be top five at divisionals and put herself in a good position for hopefully top 10 when it comes to the state tournament,” he said.
The boys team, led by freshman No. 1 Cooper Bourret and Pailthorpe in the top spots, could be in contention for a divisional crown and a podium finish at the state meet in the next two weeks if all goes according to plan. Bourret, who Nelson calls mature for his age, has buoyed the team at times with remarkable play at the top of the lineup. He capped his 76 on Friday at Valley View with a putt that Pailthorpe, playing in the same group, estimated to be about 55 feet.
“He’s going to grow up to be a fantastic golfer,” Pailthorpe said. “He might be number one in the state for two years in a row his junior and senior year. It’s really exciting for me as an older player to see the younger guys do extremely well. It’s a great future for our program, and I think it’s awesome.”
Pailthorpe remembers the team fighting just to make state last year, and while nothing can be assumed this year, he said the Hawks are “totally in the running” for winning the division and “have a pretty good shot at winning state.”
When he considers the growth of the team’s other members — juniors Spencer Wilkinson and Logan Lynch and sophomore David Bickerstaff — it’s easy to have high expectations.
“I think a podium at state would really be satisfactory,” Pailthorpe said, “but of course we all want to win.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.