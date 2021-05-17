Intent on keeping his players’ focus on where it should be, Tom Hubers tells them to not linger on the past.
The Manhattan Christian head coach reminds them the most important shot is the next one. Forgetting what could have been, though, isn’t easy.
The Eagles’ girls have won the last three Class C championships while the boys have won the previous two. Christian senior Caidin Hill won two individual boys titles in 2018 and 2019. But last year, the Eagles didn’t get to defend their crown because the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hubers thinks the Eagles were skilled enough to win again last year, which would have extended those streaks of brilliance. But he said that’s not at the forefront of their minds now a year later.
“Everybody was disappointed,” he said, “but … everybody’s moved on. It’s in the past.”
This type of mentality has been instrumental in Christian’s success in recent seasons. The Eagles hope to prove they are still among the best programs in the state when they host the Class C tournaments Tuesday and Wednesday at Riverside Country Club. Manhattan and Three Forks golfers will compete at the Class B meets Tuesday and Wednesday at Eaglerock Golf Course in Billings.
“They’ve just got to go out there, execute, hit the shots they need to hit and try to stay out of trouble,” Hubers said of the Eagles.
The Christian boys are shooting for the Class C scoring record of 481 set by Lone Peak in 2014. Because of their recent scores in the 70s, it appears within reach. They’re also boosted by having strong familiarity with the course.
Christian’s team features Hill, Cullen Visser and Trevor VanDyken — who were all on Christian’s 2019 championship team — as well as Logan Leep.
“The boys, I have no doubt they’ll step up,” Hubers said. “They’ve all been there before and won a couple already. They live for that moment.”
Hubers said he’s never coached golfers who have loved the game more. He added Hill’s success has driven the other Eagles. In fact, he didn’t rule out someone else on Christian’s team taking first this week.
Hill could’ve become just the third boys golfer ever in the state to win four championships. However, if he wins this week, he would accomplish a feat only 10 others have. Hubers noted Hill’s mental resilience allows him to thrive.
“Caidin’s got another gear and a mental drive that nothing bothers him on the course,” Hubers said. “A lot of players will get rattled if they have a bad hole or two or a bad shot. He just always finds a way to bounce back.”
Hubers anticipates a close race for the girls Class C championship. The state, he said, is highly competitive.
Natalie Walhof is Christian’s lone golfer with state meet experience. This year’s team also features Tori Cook, Lindsay Cook and Christian’s No. 1 player, Grace Aamot.
Hubers believes the Eagles have considerably improved throughout the season.
“Hopefully Grace can set the pace for the girls,” Hubers said. “I sure hope she thrives and sets that low number for us, and then let the other girls contribute. Time will tell.”
