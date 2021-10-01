top story Jordan Verge, Gallatin boys golf win first state championships By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Gallatin's Jordan Verge chips out of a sand trap during the second day of the Class AA tournament Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin’s Jordan Verge smiles as he watches his identical twin brother, Justus Verge, putt during the second day of the Class AA tournament Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. (Rachel Leathe/Chronicle) Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Justus and Jordan Verge share a joke during the second day of the Class AA tournament Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Bozeman's Elly Atkins watches her drive during the second day of the Class AA tournament Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.
Bozeman's Elly Atkins chips onto the green during the second day of the Class AA tournament Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hitting from the fringe on the final hole of his high school career, Jordan Verge didn’t expect it all to end the way it did.While he enjoyed the success of team championships at Bozeman before, the Gallatin senior did so while watching his twin brother, Justus Verge, beat him for two individual state crowns. For three straight years, Jordan Verge was second individually. Not this time.Jordan Verge was aiming to hit on the green and putt to finish the round. He realized it may not happen that way as his chip bounced and rolled toward the cup. Someone called for it to go in, and it sank for birdie. “To end it that way,” Jordan Verge said with a smile, “it can’t get any better than that.”He swung his fist and exclaimed, “Let’s go.” He finally earned his own state title while lifting Gallatin to its first as well.Jordan Verge concluded his Raptors career by shooting eight strokes under par on the final 13 holes. With a two-day total of 7-under 71-66—137, Jordan Verge won the boys Class AA title Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club as the Raptors ended 5-over at 581 with 294 on the first day and 287 on the second for the team championship.Justus Verge said the twins committed to play at Division II Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida a few weeks ago. So while they concluded their time at Gallatin, they plan to keep playing together.“It’s so humbling, and I’m honored to be a part of that,” Jordan Verge said of the victory. “To win it myself and for the team to win, it’s amazing.”Justus Verge (71-70—141) took second. Gallatin’s Ramey Lloyd tied for seventh (75-75—150) while Gavin Klein tied for 12th (77-76—153) and Stevie Voigt (79-76—155) tied for 14th.After taking second a year ago, the Raptors were motivated to win state this year. They did so by beating Kalispell Glacier by 25 strokes.“I feel so honored and humbled. This team has worked so hard,” Justus Verge said. “It stung a lot for us last year, so we worked our butts off all year long.”Justus Verge was the more consistent golfer, carding six birdies and going over par on just three holes for the meet. But Jordan Verge’s blistering pace to end the tournament set him apart. He was 6-under on the final nine holes, which included an eagle on No. 7.“There’s not much you can do about that,” Justus Verge said with a laugh. “I’m honestly super proud for him. If he goes out and shoots a 30 on the back nine, he absolutely deserves it. I’ve already won two, and he’s been bummed about getting runner-up three times in a row, so I’m super proud of him for stepping up like that. Seeing as he’s my brother, that’s just pretty special. … The way he played, I’m perfectly fine coming in runner-up.”The brothers maintained their 1-under tie from the first day through the first three holes. Justus Verge, who won state titles as a freshman and sophomore at Bozeman, took a one-shot lead when Jordan Verge double bogeyed on No. 13, a hole he birdied on Thursday. From that point, Jordan Verge felt he needed to become more aggressive. It paid off.“I turned it around, and everything clicked,” Jordan Verge said. “It was one of those days where everything went right.”Justus Verge kept that advantage even when both birdied on No. 15. Despite his lead, Justus Verge didn’t feel he was playing his best so it would’ve taken “something miraculous” for him to win again. Jordan Verge closed the gap by following with another birdie on the 16th hole. Justus Verge gained a two-stroke lead again when he birdied the par-3 No. 17. But Jordan Verge trailed by just one stroke with nine holes remaining after Justus Verge bogeyed on the 18th hole.The twins birdied on No. 1. From there, Jordan Verge took control of the day. On Nos. 3, 4 and 6, he birdied.“Just super happy for both of them,” Raptors head coach Matt Clark said of the Verge twins. “And I know they’re huge competitors and I know they want to beat one another, but when all is said and done, they are so proud of one another and so supportive. It’s just a great accomplishment for the Verge family and a great accomplishment for the Gallatin Raptor golf family.”Elly Atkins led the Bozeman girls to a third-place finish by tying for fifth. She carded 82 the first day and 87 the second for a total score of 169, which was 24-over and 21 strokes behind Bella Johnson (71-71—148) of Billings West, which won the team title (320-341—661) as well.While Atkins said the pressure of the day affected her, she was proud she finished with a birdie on her final hole of her Hawks career.“It felt really good,” Atkins said. “It sums up the season a little bit. My round today, it was good, had some rocky rounds and I fought through.”For Bozeman, Sara Priebe was 14th (91-86—177), Olivia Yochim ended up 16th (91-88—179), Averi Bertram finished 20th (94-92—186) and Ava Couture tied for 21st (93-94—187).The Hawks boys ended up eighth (337-344—681). Logan Lynch was 30th (85-79—164), Nate Pailthorpe (80-88—168) tied for 34th, Spencer Wilkinson ended up 39th (82-88—170), Dylan Couture tied for 50th (90-91—181) and David Bickerstaff was 52nd (96-89—185).“It was definitely a good day,” Atkins said. “I’m really proud of everyone. State is definitely a difficult one to not be nervous. Everyone played their best, gave it their all and pushed through even when they had a bad hole.”Gallatin’s girls ended up fourth (355-357—712). Addiley Lloyd led the Raptors by tying for eighth (86-84—170) while Ella Torsleff tied for 10th (85-87—172). Zoie Ceartin tied for 17th (89-92—181), Addison Bleile took 25th (95-94—189) and Wrigley Loucks was 53rd (120-124—244).“To see them work hard all year, commit themselves to one another and the game,” Clark said, “it’s just really good to see that pay off for them, and I’m really happy for them.”Belgrade’s girls ended up seventh (442-429—871) as Bella Anderson was 30th (96-105—201). Jacob Maroney led Belgrade’s boys by tying for 45th (92-86—178).After the round had concluded, the Raptors dumped a bucket of ice-cold water on Clark. A few moments later, with his shirt drenched, he pondered the significance of the occasion. After being so close to a team title a year ago, the Raptors boys accomplished the feat on a course they knew well.Clark fought back tears as he reflected on the journey. When working with some of Gallatin’s golfers as freshmen when he was the Hawks’ head coach, Clark wondered how much they would improve when they were already talented. 