Then underclassmen trying to figure out how to play at a varsity level, Cooper Knarr and Sami Yates knew they could rely on their mentors.
Both Bozeman standouts pointed to Annika Danenhauer and Cora Rosanova, who both led the Hawks to state championships in high school and went on to play at Montana State, as people they looked up to.
Knarr knew those two would always provide positive encouragement. Yates looked back and appreciated how they served as role models and pushed her.
Now older, Yates and Knarr now realize the importance of setting that example for others.
“I really just try to help them love the game,” Yates said last week. “Because it can be so frustrating, so just trying to keep a positive attitude. That’s the most important thing. Because if they love it, they’re just going to keep getting better and better.”
The Hawks have won 17 Class AA titles collectively, including the last four. Through all the changes they’ve dealt with this season, they have still maintained their success.
The Bozeman girls have won every meet they’ve played in this season and hoped to continue that momentum. The Hawks and Gallatin Raptors began competing at the Eastern AA Divisional beginning Thursday and ending Friday in Billings.
“They’re just experienced, really good golfers who put a lot of time in the last how many years of their lives,” Hawks head coach Ryan Nelson said. “They get to this point when they’re seniors, and I think they’re hungry to win state. They spend a lot of time golfing. They enjoy each other.”
Nelson is in his first year coaching the Hawks after Matt Clark took the head coaching job at Gallatin. But Yates said Nelson is motivating the Hawks the same way Clark would.
They also kept their practice routines to help maintain some continuity as they seek to improve.
“Just staying in the moment and focusing on each week and each tournament,” Yates said. "We’ve always done so well at that, just keeping our head down and finding little ways to get better.”
Nelson pointed out that his players have managed courses well all along. They didn’t need any further instruction.
“I don’t think there’s anything we need to change,” Nelson said. “It’s just fun to watch our girls play. They’re so positive with each other.”
That upbeat atmosphere around the team has been especially prominent this year. Because of health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, golf teams have played with their teammates this year rather than with members of other teams.
So the Hawks have played together and don’t go long without verbalizing encouragement. Knarr said if one of them hits a good shot, every member of the team will give a compliment. After a bad shot, everyone offers reinforcement to keep confidence levels high.
That is how the Hawks build momentum through a round, Nelson said. They feed off each other’s successes. And when something doesn’t go right, they remain resilient as a group.
Yates pointed out this support has been a common thread through the last few years.
“It’s really important, the fact that our team gets to play together, because our team gets along so well,” Yates said. “The support is amazing and so it all keeps us going throughout the round.”
Knarr remembered how intimidated she felt as an underclassman, especially when she had to talk to seniors. Keeping that in mind, she’s tried to build relationships with the younger players so they feel more comfortable.
That positivity during rounds helps foster that environment with the team she sees as critical to the success of the program. By maintaining that, she hopes, the Hawks will continue winning well after she graduates.
“I think we’re really good at being good teammates,” Knarr said. “We do a good job of building each other up.”
