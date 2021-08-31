Gallatin's Verge brothers take top spots at Belgrade Invitational By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Gallatin's Justus Verge sinks a putt during the Belgrade Invite on Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin’s Jordan Verge tees off during the Belgrade Invitational on Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Addiley Lloyd hits out of a sand trap during the Belgrade Invite on Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Averi Bertram lines up a putt during the Belgrade Invite on Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Ramey Lloyd putts during the Belgrade Invite on Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. The backswing is slow and deliberate, with a pause at the top, and is followed by a violent and swift attack on the ball.Justus and Jordan Verge, senior brothers at Gallatin, are as identical in their likeness as they are in their approach on the tee box. The ball is gone in an instant, leaving a hurried whisper in its wake as it slices through the air.The scene was a familiar one Tuesday with the Verges leading the Raptors to a lopsided win. Following two days of competition — on Monday at Riverside Country Club and Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club — Gallatin's boys emerged as the winners of the Belgrade Invitational with a team score of 563. Gallatin has won each of the three boys team events to start the 2021 season. The Raptors were the only team to shoot below 600 through the two rounds this week.“I could say impressive, but I don’t think that’s a good enough accolade,” Gallatin head coach Matt Clark said. “We’ve got five guys who can go low.”With rounds of 65 and 68 on the two days, Justus Verge shot the lowest of all, earning medalist honors for the third meet in a row. His two-day score of 133 bested his brother by five strokes. Jordan, with two rounds of 69, placed second.Though both brothers chalked up Tuesday’s success to their relative familiarity with the course, they critiqued their rounds a little differently.“I hit the ball really well,” Jordan Verge said.“My putting was all right, but hitting today was probably one of the best rounds I’ve ever hit. I didn’t have a lot of putts drop today, but I’m very pleased with how I played, for sure.”Justus, meanwhile, had been concerned about his swing coming into the meet.“I won the last couple of weeks, but my swing felt off, so I was just scrambling like crazy,” he said. “The swing is finally starting to turn in the right direction. … My putting’s really been saving me lately.”Even when the brothers admit they are not at their best, they have found ways to come out on top anyway.“They both rip it down the fairway, and they’re very straight,” Clark said. “They got the total package. They got tee to green, and they have the short game to back it up. Their scores are reflecting that.” Ramey Lloyd, with rounds of 73 and 72, finished at 145 for the tournament, good enough for fourth place. Stevie Voigt shot 70 on Monday and 81 on Tuesday for 151, rounding out Gallatin’s score. Gavin Klein (80-77–157) didn’t factor into the Raptors’ scoring, but he outplayed a handful of other golfers throughout the two days.“They’re young kids, but they’re veteran golfers,” Clark said of the group. “They’re very hungry. They want to keep getting better. They want to improve.”After three decisive wins to open the season, it’s difficult to say how much lower Gallatin’s scores can go. Lower is always the goal, though.“As a team, we’ve worked so hard every day at practice, and I think that’s why we’re seeing it pay off,” Justus Verge said. “Right now we’re working super hard to get better so we have the games we want by state. We’re playing good and our team scores are improving every week, but we still haven’t arrived to where we want to be.”Bozeman’s boys team finished with a team score of 648, good enough for fifth place. Dylan Couture (76-84–160), Nate Pailthorpe (77-84–161), Spencer Wilkinson (84-79–163) and Lucas Rose (85-79–164) contributed to the Hawks’ score.The Hawks girls team placed second while Gallatin’s placed fourth with team scores of 682 and 692, respectively.Elly Atkins (79-82–161) led the Hawks. She was backed up by Sara Priebe (84-87–171) and Averi Bertram (80-93–173). Olivia Yochim (92-91–183) and Ana Couture (86-97–183) tallied the same score.Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd earned a second-place finish following rounds of 75 and 79 for a score of 154.“The pins today were in really difficult placements, so putting well was a big part of playing well today,” Lloyd said. “I didn’t putt amazing, but I was decent.”Ella Torsleff (81-84–165), Zoie Ceartin (88-97–185) and Addison Bleile (90-98–188) completed the Raptors’ scoring.They too have seen improvements throughout the season to this point. Building on those steps forward will be critical for when the teams are back at Cottonwood Hills for the state tournament."I'm happy with the improvement on the girls side," Clark said. "Good leadership shown from Addiley and Ella Torsleff. … We've got girls who can post low scores, but we're just lacking consistency right now, so hopefully over the next few weeks we can work some of that out and become more consistent so we play better at divisionals and at state." 