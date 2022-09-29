Gallatin seniors Gavin Klein and Addiley Lloyd sit in the top five of their respective standings at the end of round one at the Class AA golf meet Thursday, held at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena.
Klein is currently tied for fifth (73, +2) in the boys standings, while Lloyd is tied for fourth (80, +8) in the girls standings. In the team standings, Gallatin’s boys are in eighth place (329, +45) and the girls are in third place (368, +80).
On the boys side, junior Scott Voigt is tied for 37th (84, +13), junior Finn Chumbler is tied for 41st (85, +14) and senior Eli Huskey is tied for 44th (87, +16). Sophomore Toby Dinges is also tied for 53rd (93, +22).
On the girls side, senior Zoie Ceartin is tied for 19th (93, +21), sophomore Addison Bleile is tied for 24th (96, +24) and sophomore Kiah Holmes-Morrisey is tied for 31st (99, +27). Sophomore Wrigley Loucks is also tied for 37th (101, +29).
For Bozeman, the boys currently sit in sixth place (326, +42) and the girls sit in fourth place (374, +86) in the team standings.
Freshman Cooper Bourrett is currently tied for seventh (76, +5) to lead the Hawks on the boys side. Spencer Wilkinson is tied for 26th (82, +11), Nate Pailthorpe is tied for 33rd (83, +12) and Logan Lynch is tied for 41st (85, +14). David Bickerstaff is tied for 47th (89, +18).
Freshman Kira Connell is currently tied for ninth (85, +13) on the girls side. Olivia Yochim is tied for 19th (93, +21), Ava Couture is tied for 22nd (95, +23) and Sara Zowada is tied for 36th (101, +29). Annika Swandal is also in 57th place (126, +54).
The final round of the Class AA meet will begin Friday at 10 a.m. in Helena.
