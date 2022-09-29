Let the news come to you

Gallatin seniors Gavin Klein and Addiley Lloyd sit in the top five of their respective standings at the end of round one at the Class AA golf meet Thursday, held at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena.

Klein is currently tied for fifth (73, +2) in the boys standings, while Lloyd is tied for fourth (80, +8) in the girls standings. In the team standings, Gallatin’s boys are in eighth place (329, +45) and the girls are in third place (368, +80).

On the boys side, junior Scott Voigt is tied for 37th (84, +13), junior Finn Chumbler is tied for 41st (85, +14) and senior Eli Huskey is tied for 44th (87, +16). Sophomore Toby Dinges is also tied for 53rd (93, +22).

