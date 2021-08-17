Gallatin's Justus Verge opens season with medalist honors in Great Falls By Chronicle Staff Aug 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin’s Justus Verge chips onto the green during the Eastern AA Divisional in September 2020. He opened the 2021 season by winning medalist honors in Great Falls. CASEY PAGE / 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin’s Justus Verge opened the season with a blistering performance at the Great Falls Invitational, carding rounds of 69 and 71 on his way to medalist honors.Playing on Monday at Meadow Lark Country Club, Verge put together a 33 on the front 9 and 36 on the back to finish 3-under-par for the day. On Tuesday, he shot 33 on the front 9 and 38 on the back at Missouri River at Eagle Falls Golf Course.The Raptors placed first in the 17-team field with a collective score of 580, 32 strokes better than second place Helena Capital. Stevie Voigt shot two rounds of 72 to finish at 144 and in second place for the tournament. Jordan Verge (147) and Ramey Lloyd (149) were close behind at sixth and eighth, respectively. Gavin Klein rounded out the Raptors performance with 153. Bozeman’s boys compiled a team score of 664 over the two days to place seventh. Nate Pailthorpe led the Hawks with 164 (81-83), while Luke Raynovich (86-79) and David Bickerstaff (83-82) both followed with 165. Logan Lynch shot 85 both days and finished at 170.Bozeman’s girls placed second with a team score of 677, 16 shots behind Billings West. Sara Priebe led the Hawks with a 164 (81-83) to finish in sixth place. Elly Atkins shot 87 and 80 to finish at 167 in seventh place. Averi Bertram and Olivia Yochim shot 172 and 174, respectively, to complete Bozeman’s scoring and finish just outside the top 10. Gallatin’s girls placed fourth with a team score of 732. Addiley Lloyd had rounds of 78 and 80 to lead the Raptors with a total of 158. She finished third after a scorecard playoff. Ella Torsleff (176), Addison Bleile (193) and Zoie Ceartin (205) completed Gallatin’s scoring. Cassidy Levert added 221.Kenzie Walsh of Billings Senior earned girls medalist honors with a two-round score of 153.Belgrade’s girls finished ninth with a score of 854. Leila Mamangum and Bella Anderson both shot 210, while Jordan Whitaker shot 213 and Riley McMahon 221.Belgrade’s boys finished in 12th place with a team score of 700. Anthony Madison led that effort with rounds of 84 and 77 to finish at 161. Teammates Jaxson Hinshaw and Jacob Maroney both shot 176, and Justin Garcia finished at 187. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Justus Verge Medalist Raptor Placing Sport Round Gallatin Hawk Great Falls Boys Bozeman Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets